This year, the Chicago Bears welcomed Caleb Williams. The NFC North club wants the quarterback to find success quickly, which is why the team has signed an elite wide receiver to bolster his offense.

The Bears have struggled significantly with their quarterbacks. The franchise has yet to have a single player achieve a 4,000+ passing yard season, which is quite alarming for such a historic team.

Caleb Williams aspires to become the first quarterback to reach that milestone with the Bears. However, he needs to be surrounded by talented players to achieve it, and Chicago is well aware of that.

Bears sign a top-tier wide receiver for Caleb Williams’ offense

For many fans of the Bears, Caleb Williams seems to be the perfect solution to their long-standing quarterback woes. The position has been a nightmare for the NFC North club, and it looks like they finally have an elite player to fill the role.

The former USC Trojans player is expected to bring success to the Bears. The club has been adding several players to support him in his mission, and now they have signed a top-tier wide receiver to bolster their offense.

On Wednesday, the Bears signed DJ Moore to a four-year, $110 million extension, as first reported by CBS. The talented player is set to be the WR1, and Williams will undoubtedly rely on him in his quest for glory.

This extension includes $82.6 million guaranteed, according to ESPN. Moore has also made history by becoming the first NFL wideout to have the first 10 years of his career guaranteed.

Moore’s extension is well-deserved. During his first season in Chicago, the talented wideout set career highs in catches (96), receiving yards (1,364), and touchdowns (eight).

Who are the wide receivers of the Chicago Bears?

The Chicago Bears have built a remarkable roster in recent years. For many fans, the Monsters of the Midway could win the NFC North this year with an offense that looks very solid.

Their wide receiver corps, featuring DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, and rookie Rome Odunze, stands out as one of the most formidable groups in the NFL. Paired with a standout quarterback like Caleb Williams, the Bears’ offense appears poised for success.