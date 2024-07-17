Following an exhaustive period of negotiations, Caleb Williams has finally signed his rookie contract with the Chicago Bears, reaching an agreement on a lucrative deal.

Caleb Williams' salary at Bears: How much does the QB make per hour, day, week, month, and year?

The Chicago Bears have officially welcomed their new starting quarterback. On Tuesday, the NFC North team agreed to terms with Caleb Williams to sign his rookie contract, with a salary that is definitely very attractive for the player.

It seems like the Bears will finally have a reliable quarterback under center. Caleb Williams joined the NFC North club earlier this year as the 1st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, with high expectations placed on him.

The former USC Trojans player had a remarkable college career, but the NFL is a whole different level. However, it appears that he could be the signal-caller that Chicago has been waiting for a long time.

Breaking down Caleb Williams’ salary at Bears

After a long period of negotiations, the Bears have finally reached an agreement with Caleb Williams to sign his rookie contract. The quarterback inked a 4-year, $39 million deal with the club, with all of it guaranteed.

If we break down Caleb Williams’ salary, it would look like this: $9.8M per year; $822M per month; $205K per week; $29K per day; $1.2K per hour; $20.4 per minute; or $0.34 per second.

Who are the best-paid quarterbacks in the NFL?

In a few years, Caleb Williams will be able to renegotiate his contract with the Chicago Bears. He is poised to become the best-paid quarterback in the league, but it will all depend on his performances in the upcoming seasons.

As of today, the best-paid quarterbacks in the NFL are Joe Burrow ($55M per year), Trevor Lawrence ($55M per year), Jared Goff ($53M per year), Justin Herbert ($52.5M per year), and Lamar Jackson ($52M per year).