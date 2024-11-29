NFL News: Bears president breaks silence, sends strong message about the firing of Matt Eberflus

The Chicago Bears‘ loss to the Detroit Lions in the Thanksgiving Day game of the 2024 NFL season resulted in the firing of head coach Matt Eberflus. While the Bears are 4-8 and on a six-game losing streak, a play at the end of the 23-20 loss sparked the controversy that led to the teams organization’s decision. The franchise president has weighed in on the matter.

With 32 seconds left and the Bears trailing 23-20, Caleb Williams was sacked on second down with only one timeout remaining. Rather than making the logical decision to stop the clock there and then call another play to shorten the field goal attempt, Eberflus chose not to act, earning the scorn of Bears fans and supporters.

A few hours later, Chicago management decided to fire Eberflus from the position in an effort to go in a different direction from the coach, who on Friday morning said he was confident he would remain head coach despite the failed clock management at the end of the game. The Bears president spoke after the execution of the end of the coach’s contract.

Bears president Kevin Warren breaks silence on Eberflus’ firing

“I support Ryan (Poles, general manager) and the decision that was made this morning. We understand how important the role of head coach is in building and maintaining a championship caliber team, leading our players and our organization. Our fans have supported us and persevered through every challenge, and they deserve better results. Our organizational and operational structure is solid, focused, aligned and energized for the future,” Warren said of Eberflus’ firing, breaking the silence, according to ProFootballTalk.

Chicago Bears president Kevin Warren

The Bears General Manager’s statement

Ryan Poles, general manager of the Bears, formally fired Eberflus in a statement released Friday afternoon. “I thank Matt for his hard work, professionalism and dedication to our organization. We extend our gratitude for his commitment to the Chicago Bears and wish him and his family the best for the future,” Poles said.

Who is the new coach of the Chicago Bears?

The new interim head coach of the Chicago Bears is offensive passing coordinator Thomas Brown, after Matt Eberflus was officially fired from the team. The only time the Bears replaced their head coach mid-season was in 1942. George Halas, who also owned the team, left after 5 games that year.