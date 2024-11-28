NFL News: Bears QB Caleb Williams breaks record set by Kyler Murray in disappointing loss to Lions

The Chicago Bears suffered a 20-23 loss to the unstoppable Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season in an attractive Thanksgiving Day game. Quarterback Caleb Williams had an outstanding performance and broke a record previously held by Arizona Cardinals star Kyler Murray.

It’s not an easy season for Williams and the Bears, who have a 4-8 record and racked up six consecutive losses. Still, the Chicago franchise put in a decent performance by coming close on the scoreboard against one of the league’s best teams.

The divisional matchup was a final blow to expectations of seeing Williams in the playoffs in his first season as a pro after being selected in the first round and first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Bears rookie quarterback continues to prove his quality with a future.

Williams’ record-breaking performance against the Lions

NFL insider Larry Mayer reported on his X account (formerly twitter) that Williams has set a record for a rookie in the NFL with 212 consecutive pass attempts with no interceptions. The mark is also a Bears franchise record for most passing touchdowns by a rookie quarterback.

Who was the owner of this record before Williams?

Williams displaced the mark of 211 passes without an interception in a rookie season, which belonged to Kyler Murray, the Arizona Cardinals quarterback who recorded that remarkable number in 2019. CJ Stroud of the Houston Texans is third on the all-time list with 191 passes without an interception last season.

How did Caleb Williams play against the Lions?

The Bears quarterback completed 20 of 39 passes attempted, passing for three touchdowns for 256 yards and no interceptions in the loss against the Lions. So far this season, Williams has passed for 15 touchdowns in his 12 games, recording five in his last two appearances. In addition, the 23-year-old rookie has 2612 passing yards.