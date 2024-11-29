Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Chicago Bears make final decision about Matt Eberflus' future as head coach

The Chicago Bears announced a big decision after Matt Eberflus had a poor clock management in the game against the Detroit Lions.

Matt Eberflus as head coach of the Chicago Bears
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesMatt Eberflus as head coach of the Chicago Bears

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Matt Eberflus sparked a huge controversy in the game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions. With 32 seconds left, trying to tie the score being down 23-20, Caleb Williams was sacked on second down with only one timeout left.

Although the logical decision was to stop the clock right there and then call another play to make the field goal attempt shorter, Eberflus just let everything unfold.

After the sack, Williams took a lot of time to call the next play and, following that chaotic sequence, the game ended. As a consequence, the future of Eberflus in the NFL was absolutely in jeopardy.

Advertisement

Who is Chicago Bears’ new coach?

The new head coach of the Chicago Bears is Thomas Brown after Matt Eberflus was officially fired by the team. Brown was the offensive coordinator and now takes over to finish the season as interim.

Advertisement

Eberflus was already under huge scrutiny after the controversial decision, but, he added a lot of fuel with his message following the loss at Detroit. “We’re at 36 seconds right there and our hope was, because it was third down going into fourth down, that we would rerack that play at 18 seconds, throw it inbounds, get it in field goal range and then call a timeout.”

NFL News: Jerry Jones sends clear message to Cooper Rush and Cowboys after win against Giants

see also

NFL News: Jerry Jones sends clear message to Cooper Rush and Cowboys after win against Giants

What happened with Matt Eberflus and Bears?

Matt Eberflus explained why he never considered to call timeout after Caleb Williams was sacked by the Lions. Surprisingly, he seemed convinced that was the right move and, in the end, it cost him the job.

Advertisement

“I like what we did there. Again, once it’s under seven seconds, you’re going to call a timeout there. Actually, under 12 and then really you don’t have an option because it’s third to fourth down, you have to throw it into the end zone then. I think we handled it the right way. I do believe that you just rerack the play, get it in bounds and call timeout. That’s why we held it and didn’t work out the way we wanted it to.”

Patrick Mahomes sends clear message to entire NFL about Chiefs&#039; chances to win Super Bowl

see also

Patrick Mahomes sends clear message to entire NFL about Chiefs' chances to win Super Bowl

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

ALSO READ

NBA News: Nuggets’ Russell Westbrook receives league sanction for obscene gesture against Knicks
NBA

NBA News: Nuggets’ Russell Westbrook receives league sanction for obscene gesture against Knicks

MLB Rumors: Yankees and Mets up against another contender for free agent Juan Soto
MLB

MLB Rumors: Yankees and Mets up against another contender for free agent Juan Soto

Former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos names the greatest soccer player of all time
Soccer

Former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos names the greatest soccer player of all time

Connor McDavid's net worth: How much money does the Edmonton Oilers captain have?
NHL

Connor McDavid's net worth: How much money does the Edmonton Oilers captain have?

Better Collective Logo