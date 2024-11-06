NFL News: Bears QB Caleb Williams makes strong self-criticism about his last struggling performances

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams knows he's not at his best since his breakout in the NFL, and he will need to improve soon if he hopes to lead his team as far as possible.

Caleb Williams‘ stellar performances during his rookie season in the NFL have gradually faded in recent weeks. The Chicago Bears are coming off two consecutive losses, and the quarterback knows his play hasn’t been up to par to secure a win for his team.

The great thing about this kind of competition is that players get a chance for redemption week after week, and Williams has all the tools needed to make the leap and take his team deep into the league, despite his recent struggles.

In recent comments to Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic, the former USC player shared his feelings about his underwhelming performances in the last two games: “It’s frustrating, because I’ve worked hard over the years … of accuracy being the most important thing. I still pride myself on that. Not being accurate, not being on time with things is frustrating,” said Williams.

Matt Eberflus’ squad currently holds a 4-4 record, and next week they will host none other than the New England Patriots at Soldier Field. The stage is set for Caleb Williams to turn things around and showcase his skills once again.

Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears drops back to pass during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Bears 29-9.

The Bears‘ last two games have been defined by a historic Hail Mary finish against the Washington Commanders, while this past weekend, it was the Arizona Cardinals who took control, securing a solid 29-9 victory over Chicago.

Matt Eberflus’ relationship with the team

Eberflus has been navigating a season of ups and downs, with many questioning his relationship with the players both on and off the field. When asked by the press earlier this week if the team had lost confidence in him, the head coach was firm in his response.

“I want to say no,” Moore stated. “The message yesterday was that we know we’re 4-4 now. It’s just like being 0-0. But you’ve just got to go out there and start stacking wins like we did. And that’s the best thing you can do is win and let the chips fall how they fall after they do so.”

Head coach Matt Eberflus of the Chicago Bears reacts on the sidelines during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Bears 29-9.

Drake Maye’s admiration for Caleb Williams

As both quarterbacks continue their journeys, Maye’s admiration for Williams highlights the mutual respect shared among young quarterbacks striving to make their mark in the world of football. With each player carving out his own path, the future of the position looks bright.

“With Caleb, I’ve seen him since high school. Going to the same camps, we were at Elite 11 with each other, we had some college visits together. We’re going through the process again. In college we were friends, I enjoyed watching him do his thing, and now we get a chance to compete. Any time you go against a rookie quarterback in the same class it’s a little extra. I’m looking forward to going out there and getting a chance to play the Bears,” the QB stated.

What’s next for the Chicago Bears?

vs New England Patriots, November 10th

vs Green Bay Packers, November 17th

vs Minnesota Vikings, November 24th

vs Detroit Lions, November 28th

vs San Francisco 49ers, December 8th