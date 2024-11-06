NFL News: Patriots QB Drake Maye makes something clear about facing Caleb Williams

The New England Patriots and Chicago Bears will face off this Sunday in a new NFL matchup, and Drake Maye knows he will have a tough opponent in Caleb Williams.

Two of the standout rookies this season in the NFL will go head-to-head this weekend in Week 10. Drake Maye and the New England Patriots will travel to Soldier Field to face none other than the Chicago Bears. Ahead of the game, the former North Carolina standout shared his thoughts with his fellow quarterback, Caleb Williams.

Both players know each other well, even before starting their journeys in College Football. Maye is well aware of Williams‘ talent, which is why he believes Sunday’s matchup will be far from easy for the Patriots.

In recent statements to the press, the talented QB on Jerod Mayo’s roster made it clear his history with the former USC quarterback: “You spend a lot of time with those guys, you see them some on visits, some at the Combine,” Maye said.

“With Caleb, I’ve seen him since high school. Going to the same camps, we were at Elite 11 with each other, we had some college visits together. We’re going through the process again. In college we were friends, I enjoyed watching him do his thing, and now we get a chance to compete. Any time you go against a rookie quarterback in the same class it’s a little extra. I’m looking forward to going out there and getting a chance to play the Bears,” the QB continued.

Quarterback Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears looks on against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Currently, the Patriots hold a record of two wins and seven losses, making them one of the weakest teams statistically this season in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Bears have won four games and lost four.

Maye is well aware of the talent Williams possesses

In line with statements published by nbcsports.com, Drake Maye made it clear regarding the talent Williams has showcased not only in college but also this season in the NFL as a rookie.

“The play is never over with Caleb, that’s the biggest thing. And also his talent for making difficult throws. If you’re a quarterback you see, ‘Man, that’s a good throw,’” Maye said.

“He’s just so talented. Getting to know him and see him compete, we’ve never played each other, so this will be the first time. It’s pretty cool,” former North Carolina finally stated.

What’s next for the New England Patriots?

With the primary goal of slightly improving their campaign, Mayo’s squad will face a series of upcoming matchups that will ultimately determine the Patriots’ fate this season.

vs Chicago Bears, November 10th

vs Los Angeles Rams, November 17th

vs Miami Dolphins, November 24th

vs Indianapolis Colts, December 1st

vs Arizona Cardinals, December 15th