NFL News: Bill Belichick makes something clear about Mike Vrabel working as Patriots' head coach

Finally, the New England Patriots have a new head coach, with Bill Belichick sending a message of support, clarifying a key point about how Vrabel could fare in the upcoming season.

Bill Belichick, new head coach for the UNC Tar Heels
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireBill Belichick, new head coach for the UNC Tar Heels

By Richard Tovar

Mike Vrabel has officially been introduced as the new head coach of the New England Patriots on a multiyear contract with the franchise where Bill Belichick won several Super Bowl rings. Belichick recently shared his thoughts on how the new coach could perform with the struggling team.

According to recent statements from Belichick during his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, where he is a frequent guest, he mentioned that he has stayed in close contact with Vrabel: “I’ve stayed in pretty close contact with Mike Vrabel and I have a ton of respect for him.” He also expressed confidence that Vrabel is the right coach to help the franchise return to success: “He’s a great football coach and I’m sure he’ll do a great job in New England.”

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

