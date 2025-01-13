NFL News: Bill Belichick makes something clear about Mike Vrabel working as Patriots' head coach

Mike Vrabel has officially been introduced as the new head coach of the New England Patriots on a multiyear contract with the franchise where Bill Belichick won several Super Bowl rings. Belichick recently shared his thoughts on how the new coach could perform with the struggling team.

According to recent statements from Belichick during his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, where he is a frequent guest, he mentioned that he has stayed in close contact with Vrabel: “I’ve stayed in pretty close contact with Mike Vrabel and I have a ton of respect for him.” He also expressed confidence that Vrabel is the right coach to help the franchise return to success: “He’s a great football coach and I’m sure he’ll do a great job in New England.”

Developing story…