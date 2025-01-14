Arch Manning's best weapons for next season after Matthew Golden, Isaiah Bond's departures from Texas

After the heartwrenching defeat against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Cotton Bowl, the Texas Longhorns waved their 2024 season goodbye, and with it plenty of the school’s best players. With Arch Manning set to take over the team’s huddle in 2025, the 19-year-old quarterback will face a trial by fire, without top targets in the program, Isaiah Bond and Matthew Golden.

The Longhorns are shedding its skin, hoping for a better finale to their upcoming campaign. Texas has fallen at the doorstep of the National Championship for the second straight year, and they’re desperate for the third time to be the charm next season.

However, the path won’t get any easier next year, and making the College Football Playoffs through a stacked SEC will be an adventure in itself. Moreover, the Horns will be without pivotal pieces on both sides of the ball, and as Manning loses two top targets in Golden and Bond, fans in Austin are left wondering if the talent at the skill positions will be enough for him to thrive.

They say great quarterbacks elevate the play of everyone around them. As Manning embarks on his first season as a starter in college football, the heir to the Manning quarterback dynasty will face a litmus test right out of the gate.

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns warms up prior to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between the Texas Longhorns and Arizona State Sun Devils at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 1, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

During his debut starting season, Manning will rely in the skills of wide receivers: Ryan Wingo, DeAndre Moore Jr, Johntay Cook, as his top wideout targets. In addition, incoming freshmen Kaliq Lockett (5-star recruit), and four-stars Jaime Ffrench, and Daylan McCutcheon could make an immediate impact on the program.

The running back room loses a key piece in Jaydon Blue, but retains Quintrevion Wisner and Jerrick Gibson, while adding incoming freshmen four-star James Simon and three-star Rickey Stewart.

Gunnar Helm heads to the NFL

Manning’s targets key absences are not limited to the wide receiver position, but on every skill position. Star tight end Gunnar Helm announced his decision to enter the NFL Draft after a sensational performance during the 2024 College Football Playoffs.

Arch Manning 16 of the Texas Longhorns in action vs the Mississippi State Bulldogs at DKR-Memorial Stadium. Texas defeats the Bulldogs 35-13.

Aside from the key wideouts departures, Helm joins an elite group of Longhorns who will be stepping into the next level. Including RB Jaydon Blue, OT Kelvin Banks, Cam Williams, LB David Gbenda and DB Andrew Mukuba.

The Longhorns move into their post-Ewers era and usher in the Manning days at The Forty Acres. Steve Sarkisian will be hoping the talented quarterback can lead this roster to the NCAA‘s throne, as the burnt orange nation grows anxious and impatient.

Isaiah Bond drops bold statement

In a surprising decision, Bond decided to enter the 2025 NFL Draft. Though Bond’s talent is undeniable, the junior wide receiver had an underwheling season in Texas after transferring from Alabama.

Mississippi State vs Texas Sept 28 Sept 28, 2024.Arch Manning 16 of the Texas Longhorns during pre game warmups vs the Mississippi State Bulldogs at DKR-Memorial Stadium.

Bond totalled 34 receptions for 540 yards and 5 touchdowns, though his numbers were not terrible, his availability was an issue as he missed considerable time, including playoffs games.

However, Bond is confident on his game and has made something clear to whichever NFL team decides to take a chance on him.

“I want to show teams they are getting the most explosive wide receiver in the draft. They are getting an eye popper, a great, great athlete and a hard worker,” Isaiah Bond told ESPN.