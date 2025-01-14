NFL News: Mike Tomlin confirmed changes to Steelers, sent final admission on Justin Fields' future

The Pittsburgh Steelers failed for the eighth straight year to win an NFL playoffs game, in this case losing to the Baltimore Ravens. A long offseason has begun for Mike Tomlin‘s team, which must define several key positions on the team, including the role of Justin Fields in the next campaign.

Tomlin held his final press conference of the season before an extended break as the Steelers rebuild following their fourth wild-card round loss in five years. Pittsburgh’s head coach made it clear that there could be big changes coming to the organization.

One of the most important decisions to be made involves Fields, who will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. The Steelers will have to figure out what to do with the former Chicago Bears quarterback. Tomlin talked about his plans for the 25-year-old.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tomlin’s admission on Steelers changes and Justin Fields’ future

“Fields has certainly shown enough to be a starter next season. He has improved in many areas of his game. I’m open to considering other quarterbacks for next year, but we’ll see how the group ultimately looks,” Tomlin admitted about Fields’ future with the Steelers.

Quarterback Justin Fields of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Advertisement

“Certainly there is change that comes at this time of year. I have half a day carved out to start talking to Omar Khan (General Manager) about the quarterback position and free agency. I don’t know that the selling of optimism is appropriate right now”, Tomlin sentenced.

Advertisement

see also Justin Fields' net worth: How much fortune does the Pittsburgh Steelers QB own?

Tomlin also spoke about the importance of quarterback mobility

“The quarterback mobility is very important, but that’s not a new discussion. I’ve expressed that in this setting and settings like these for years. The X factor that quarterback mobility is in our game and how it’s trending and been trending, that is not a new discussion”, Tomlin declared, thinking in the next year.