With the Green Bay Packers eliminated from the 2024 NFL season, the NFC North team has begun making significant changes, and now a key component of Jordan Love‘s offense has announced his departure from the team.

The 2024 season has ended for the Packers. Following a solid regular campaign, Green Bay entered the 2025 playoffs with high hopes of making a deep run and contending for a Super Bowl spot.

Unfortunately, the NFC North club struggled to compete against the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, the Packers are already gearing up for the 2025 season, aiming to improve the roster and become strong contenders in the next campaign.

Packers lose a key offensive piece that could impact Jordan Love’s performance

The Packers had a respectable regular season, finishing third in the division with an 11-6 record that secured them a Wild Card spot in the postseason.

Matt LaFleur managed to build a strong roster around Jordan Love, who is viewed as the team’s future. However, the team faltered in the most crucial part of the season, suffering a heavy loss to the Eagles.

In the Wild Card round, the Packers faced the Eagles in Philadelphia. The visitors were not considered favorites, and the hosts dominated throughout the game.

Jordan Love struggled against the Eagles’ formidable defense. The young quarterback failed to throw any touchdowns and had three concerning interceptions, raising questions about his performance under pressure.

Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers

Following their elimination, significant changes have come to Green Bay. The team has now lost a key member of Love’s offensive support, as he announced his departure for the 2025 season.

On Tuesday, Matt LaFleur confirmed that Tom Clements is retiring from the NFL. The quarterbacks coach, who played a pivotal role in developing Aaron Rodgers and helped win Super Bowl XLV, is stepping away at 71 years old.

What is Jordan Love’s contract with the Packers?

Before the 2024 season, the Packers extended Jordan Love’s contract, signing him to a 4-year, $220 million deal that runs through the 2028 campaign.

While the franchise demonstrated its commitment to Love with this extension, his Wild Card performance has raised concerns. The team needs a quarterback who excels in critical moments, and three interceptions are far from what the Packers expect from their leader.

