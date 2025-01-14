What's the Chiefs' record with Taylor Swift in attendance to watch Travis Kelce?

The NFL divisional round of the 2025 Playoffs is here, and the defending champions Kansas City Chiefs will face the Houston Texans for the second year in a row, in what will be one of the most interesting matchups of the weekend. But, beyond the game itself, many eyes will also be on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s superstar girlfriend, who is poised to attend the match, according to the tight end.

To the Chiefs‘ advantage, her presence is good news. Since Swift started dating the tight end in September 2023, the Chiefs have experienced significant success when she attends their games.

The 14-time Grammy winner has attended 20 Chiefs games in total, including the 2024 Super Bowl, and they have only lost three of them, last season. One away, against the Green Bay Packers (27-19), and two at home, against the Buffalo Bills (20-17) and Las Vegas Raiders (20-14).

In that sense, while confirming her attendance for the match against the Texans on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday, Jan 13., the host joked with Kelce: “She rolls into that stadium, I just want to let you know what live bettors do. They see her walk into that stadium and immediately open the phone, like, ‘Yup, Chiefs are about to win.‘ That is just literally the feel.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrate after the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2024 Super Bowl win

With or without Swift, the Chiefs are still favorites to win on Saturday, Jan. 18 at Arrowhead Stadium. They are not only playing at home, but are well-rested and history also backs them up: Kansas City has won six straight divisional playoff games at home under Andy Reid.

Is Taylor Swift going to attend more Chiefs games?

During his talks with McAfee, Kelce seemed to imply that Swift was going to attend all the potential games in the postseason. “Oh yeah, you know it, baby,” Kelce responded, when the host asked if there was going to be a “certain aura” in the game. “It’s playoff football, man.”

Should the Chiefs beat the Texans, they will take on the winner of the Bills vs. Ravens matchup in the AFC Championship Game. If they move forward, they will secure a spot in the Super Bowl.