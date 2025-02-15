Eagles’ Jalen Hurts surprises fans with unexpected confession after Super Bowl win

The Philadelphia Eagles delivered a NFL season full of emotion, from frustration and anger to joy and pride, as they avenged Super Bowl LVII by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs to claim the Super Bowl LIX title. After the victory, Jalen Hurts shared an emotional message with Eagles fans, revealing that he had fulfilled a promise, and daring to make another one for the future.

After winning Super Bowl LIX, Jalen Hurts stood in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, an iconic location made famous by the filming of Rocky, and declared that he had fulfilled his promise: “You know, I told myself when I got drafted that I wouldn’t come to the Rocky steps until I won a championship,” stated Hurts on NBCSportsPhiladelphia.

Since being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles, Jalen Hurts has steadily evolved into more than just the face of the franchise, he has become a symbol of the city. His resilience, leadership, and elite play have cemented his place among the NFL’s best quarterbacks, proving that setbacks, like the loss in Super Bowl LVII, can be transformed into fuel for success.

Following their Super Bowl LIX victory, Jalen Hurts reflected on the journey that led the Philadelphia Eagles to the championship. He emphasized the team’s relentless fight and resilience, highlighting the key moments that forged their path to success.

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on after defeating the Washington Commanders 55-23 to win the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“…This team has had to fight…you go through the course of these things and you learn that success isn’t build off of approval. It’s built off of endurance, it’s built off of strength. You can’t quit. You can’t lose if you don’t quit. And in Philly, we don’t quit. So thank you. The next pursuit begins. Go Birds,” stated Jalen Hurts.

Jalen Hurts’ leadership and determination were instrumental in the Eagles’ redemption, turning the heartbreak of Super Bowl LVII into fuel for their championship run. Looking ahead, Hurts made it clear that Philadelphia is not satisfied with just one title, promising fans that the team will push to repeat their Super Bowl success next season.

NFL Hall of Famer Warren Moon praises Jalen Hurts with heartfelt admiration

Jalen Hurts’ legacy is now solidified, having led the Philadelphia Eagles to victory in Super Bowl LIX, overcoming the heartbreak of Super Bowl LVII. Following the triumph, NFL Hall of Famer Warren Moon praised Hurts’ resilience: “I love his perseverance…He’s been told at every level that he can’t play the position on a high level. I was told those same things. Here he is a Super Bowl champ and the second Super Bowl,“ stated Warren Moon.

Hurts embodies determination and persistence, despite the 2023 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, he maintained his elite level, guiding the Eagles back to the top. Through injuries and adversity, he emerged even stronger, cementing a legacy of grit and leadership in Philadelphia.

