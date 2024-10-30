NFL News: Bills GM sets record straight on controversial trade that helped Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane defended the trade on the first day of the 2024 NFL Draft that saw the Kansas City Chiefs get Xavier Worthy to boost Patrick Mahomes' offense.

In times when the rest of the NFL wants to see Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs fall, the Bufallo Bills shocked the league by making a trade that allowed the defending Super Bowl champions to improve their offense.

On the first day of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Bills sent the Chiefs their original first-round pick (No. 28), which Kansas City used to get Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy. The deal also saw Buffalo give up a fourth-round pick (No. 133) and a seventh-round pick (No. 248). In return, the Bills got the Chiefs’ first-round pick (No. 32), a third-rounder (No. 95) and a seventh-rounder (No. 221).

The trade didn’t sit well with most fans, as it let a living dynasty arm its quarterback with yet another weapon. Months later, Bills general manager Brandon Beane explained why he felt good about trading with the Chiefs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“People got mad at us at the draft for trading with the Chiefs or whatever. Ultimately they made a move that they thought fit their team and we made a move… that’s what’s funny. There can be good moves for both teams. It doesn’t have to be a win or lose,” Beane said on the Ross Tucker Football Podcast, via Arrowhead Addict. Everybody’s trying to validate ‘who got the best trade?’ And sometimes that does happen, but there’s other times when both teams can succeed after a move.”

Xavier Worthy #1 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs to score a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Advertisement

The move took many by surprise, considering that the Bills have struggled to win a Super Bowl as the Chiefs stood in their way many times in the last few years. Beane, however, is not against trading with rivals: “Listen, you’re competitive. You never want another team, somebody in your division or an AFC rival, whatever it is, you never want those guys to get better. We’re wired competitively, but ultimately, we always have to do what’s best for our team—whether we make a trade with another club or whatever it is.“

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Andy Reid makes something clear about Patrick Mahomes' new weapon on the Chiefs

The recent history between Chiefs and Bills

The Chiefs and Bills rivalry reignited with Mahomes and Josh Allen facing each other in big playoff games in the last few years. But all those times, it was Kansas City who gained the upper hand.

Advertisement

A commanding win in the 2021 AFC Championship Game was followed by hard-fought Divisional Round victories in 2022 and 2024. The Chiefs only went on to win the Super Bowl after the latter victory, but each of these losses has been painful for the Bills, who are still waiting for an elusive championship.

Beane knows that, regardless of what many say, the Chiefs are once again putting themselves in a position to succeed: “The Chiefs, they’re a great organization. They’ve won a lot of great games. And you’re right, they’ve been battle-tested and this season is no different. They haven’t blown a lot of people out but they know how to win and there’s something to that. A lot of credit to Veach and coach Reid and how they do things.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Chiefs urged to help Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes with Saints star before trade deadline

Xavier Worthy’s start to NFL career with the Chiefs

After setting a record with a 4.21-second 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, Worthy has been living up to the expectations with the Chiefs. The Texas product had an impressive NFL debut in the season opener, running for a 21-yard touchdown in his first touch. He ended up finding the end zone one more time that day, helping the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens.

This season, Worthy has made 19 receptions for 235 yards with two touchdowns, averaging 12.4 yards per catch. With the Chiefs’ offense suffering key injuries, the 21-year-old has become even more important for Mahomes.