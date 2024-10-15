Trending topics:
nfl

NFL News: Andy Reid makes something clear about Patrick Mahomes' new weapon on the Chiefs

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are trying to overcome an injury-marred start to the 2024 NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks with the media after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks with the media after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

By Martín O’donnell

The 2024 NFL season has presented early challenges to Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, with the Kansas City Chiefs suffering key injuries in offense after only five weeks. This situation has forced the team to look for alternatives, most of them from their own stable.

Before signing a familiar face in free agent Kareem Hunt, the Chiefs covered Isiah Pacheco’s absence with Carson Steele and Samaje Perine. Meanwhile, the team has so far stayed put at wide receiver despite losing Mahomes‘ top targets with both Marquise Brown and Rashee Rice on the sidelines.

This situation is forcing rookie wideout Xavier Worthy to step up early in his career, as he’s seen as the Chiefs‘ most dangerous option among the healthy pass catchers. Reid made it clear he’s happy with what he’s seen from the Texas product so far, but also believes Worthy can bring even more to the table.

I think Xavier’s done a nice job for us,” Reid said Monday, via Sports Illustrated. He does a lot of things there for us, a lot of different positions. We’ve got flexibility with him to move him around. He’s a quick learner, which helps in this offense, so I’m happy with what we’ve got so far, and I don’t think we’ve tapped that out at all. He’ll keep getting better […] and that’s exciting.”

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy walks down to the field for practice at Chiefs training camp on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in St. Joseph.

Worthy’s start to life in the NFL with Reid, Mahomes’ Chiefs

Worthy had a sensational debut with the Chiefs in the 2024 NFL season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. The Fresno native ran for a 21-yard touchdown in his first touch, following that score by finding the end zone on a 35-yard catch.

His following performances have been a bit slower compared to that impactful debut, but Worthy still put up decent numbers for the Chiefs. The question is whether he can become Mahomes’ most dependable target now that Rice is out.

On Monday, Reid seemed to confirm the Chiefs will lose the star wideout for the rest of the season. Brown is not expected to be back anytime soon either, so Worthy may have more responsibilities.

Reid avoiding to make Worthy responsible of Chiefs’ offense

Fortunately, his coach is not putting too much pressure on the rookie. Reid made it clear to Mahomes after Rice’s injury that he doesn’t want the passing game to rely solely on Worthy. And Kansas City seemed to take that into account last time out.

In the Chiefs’ Week 5 win over the New Orleans Saints on ‘Monday Night Football,’ veteran wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster stepped up with 130 yards in seven catches. Hunt was the go-to player in the running game, with 102 yards and a touchdown in 27 carries.

Worthy had less workload with three catches for 25 yards, but he ran for a three-yard touchdown in his lone carry. This season, the 21-year-old has been targeted 21 times, making 12 catches for 179 yards and two touchdowns. He also boasts 42 rushing TDs for two TDs in six carries.

martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, with a Bachelor's degree in Communications.

