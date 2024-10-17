Trending topics:
NFL News: Bills injury report has bittersweet news for Josh Allen ahead of Week 7

Ahead of Week 7 in the 2024 NFL regular season, the Buffalo Bills reported bittersweet injury news concerning Josh Allen's teammates.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 14, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
© Luke Hales/Getty ImagesJosh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 14, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

By Santiago Tovar

The Buffalo Bills’ big victory over the Jets last Monday is now in the past as the team shifts its focus to Week 7 of the NFL regular season, where they will face the Tennessee Titans. Josh Allen, the Bills’ star quarterback, received some bittersweet news as the team prepared for the upcoming matchup.

After Thursday’s practice, the Bills released their injury report for Sunday’s game, which included updates on key players. One of the main concerns was the availability of running back James Cook, who was uncertain to play.

However, the injury report confirmed that Cook will be available and is expected to start. This is great news for Allen, as Cook’s presence will be a vital part of the Bills’ offensive game plan.

On the downside, another important player, running back Ray Davis, will be unavailable for Sunday’s game due to a calf injury. Davis was marked as limited by the Bills’ medical staff, which means he won’t be able to contribute in Week 7 against the Titans.

James Cook celebrating

James Cook #4 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 12, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Bills’ full injury report

In addition to James Cook and Ray Davis, the Buffalo Bills have six other players marked as limited by the team’s medical staff. The silver lining for the Bills is that Allen,who had a minor injury to his left hand earlier in the week, appeared to be in good shape during both the walk-through and Thursday’s practice.

However, several key players will be sidelined for Sunday’s game. Linebacker Tarrel Bernard (pectoral), fullback Reggie Gilliam (hamstring), wide receiver Mack Hollins (shoulder), cornerback Taron Johnson (forearm), tight end Dalton Kincaid (collarbone), and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (hamstring) are all set to miss the matchup against the Titans.

On a brighter note, players like Darrynton Evans, Austin Johnson, Connor McGovern, and Quintin Morris, who were dealing with injuries, have recovered well and will be available for the Bills’ Week 7 contest. Their return brings some much-needed depth as the Bills prepare to take on Tennessee.

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar

Santiago Tovar is a bilingual sports journalist, proficient in both English and Spanish, with additional fluency in French. He joined Bolavip US in 2024, bringing over seven years of experience in covering a wide range of sports, including soccer, NFL, NBA, tennis, and Formula 1. A graduate of Universidad Externado in Colombia with a degree in Social Communication — Journalism, Santiago has provided real-time coverage of major events like the 2021 Women's Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and the Davis Cup qualifiers. Previously, he worked at Kienyke.com and Redmas.com.co, where he developed strategies to highlight key sports moments across websites and social media platforms.

