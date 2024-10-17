NFL News: Bills injury report has bittersweet news for Josh Allen ahead of Week 7

The Buffalo Bills’ big victory over the Jets last Monday is now in the past as the team shifts its focus to Week 7 of the NFL regular season, where they will face the Tennessee Titans. Josh Allen, the Bills’ star quarterback, received some bittersweet news as the team prepared for the upcoming matchup.

After Thursday’s practice, the Bills released their injury report for Sunday’s game, which included updates on key players. One of the main concerns was the availability of running back James Cook, who was uncertain to play.

However, the injury report confirmed that Cook will be available and is expected to start. This is great news for Allen, as Cook’s presence will be a vital part of the Bills’ offensive game plan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the downside, another important player, running back Ray Davis, will be unavailable for Sunday’s game due to a calf injury. Davis was marked as limited by the Bills’ medical staff, which means he won’t be able to contribute in Week 7 against the Titans.

James Cook #4 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 12, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Advertisement

Bills’ full injury report

In addition to James Cook and Ray Davis, the Buffalo Bills have six other players marked as limited by the team’s medical staff. The silver lining for the Bills is that Allen,who had a minor injury to his left hand earlier in the week, appeared to be in good shape during both the walk-through and Thursday’s practice.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Josh Allen sends message to Amari Cooper after his arrival to the Bills

However, several key players will be sidelined for Sunday’s game. Linebacker Tarrel Bernard (pectoral), fullback Reggie Gilliam (hamstring), wide receiver Mack Hollins (shoulder), cornerback Taron Johnson (forearm), tight end Dalton Kincaid (collarbone), and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (hamstring) are all set to miss the matchup against the Titans.

Advertisement

On a brighter note, players like Darrynton Evans, Austin Johnson, Connor McGovern, and Quintin Morris, who were dealing with injuries, have recovered well and will be available for the Bills’ Week 7 contest. Their return brings some much-needed depth as the Bills prepare to take on Tennessee.