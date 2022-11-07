It is never easy to lose a game, but for Josh Allen it was worse in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season. The Bills were defeated by the New JYork Jets and the quarterback exploded as he couldn't believe it.

Josh Allen is a true competitor who always likes to win, no matter when, where and against who. For that reason, it is very difficult for him to accept a defeat against a Division rival and now he exploded after the Bills lost against the New York Jets.

Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season presented a very interesing game in New Jersey. The Jets received the Bills' visit, and against all the odds, the home team won with a 17-20 score.

Buffalo still is the best team in the AFC East, but things are getting very tough for them. Now, Josh Allen talked about his performance this week and lost his mind after being defeated by the Jets.

Josh Allen explodes after Week 9 defeat against the Jets

Josh Allen is seen as one of the best quarterbacks nowadys in the NFL. He has totally changed the Bills' image in recent years, so he knows the responsibility he has over his shoulders.

In Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season, Buffalo faced the Jets. New York is in a surprisingly good shape this year, but the odds had the Bills as favorites for this game. Well, the White and Green team proved them wrong.

Even though the first quarter was for Buffalo, New York came back to win the game with a 17-20 final score. Josh Allen talked about the game and showed he is his own biggest critic.

"It's tough to win in this league. We were playing a good team here, (and) your quarterback (him) plays like s---," Allen said. "Made some bad decisions tonight, really cost our team. A lot to learn from, a lot to grow from, but that's not the standard we hold ourselves to. That's not the ball that we play."

In the second half, when the Bills needed him the most, Allen just completed 5 of 12 passes for 42 yards. That's not a number that could lead to the victory. Despite the loss, Sean McDermott, Bills head coach, doesn't doubt his quarterback.

"I have ultimate trust in Josh," McDermott said. "He's a heck of a football player, it's important to him, so he knows that those are non-negotiables, those plays right there. It's gonna happen from time to time just by percentages and times you throw, (but) overall it's gotta improve."