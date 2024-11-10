NFL News: Bills star Josh Allen matches milestone achieved by OJ Simpson

In Week 10 of the NFL regular season, Josh Allen matched a milestone set years ago by O.J. Simpson with the Buffalo Bills.

One of the greatest players in Buffalo Bills and NFL history is O.J. Simpson, whose speed and agility made him a standout talent and a key figure in Bills lore. Known for his ability to find the end zone, Simpson held a franchise milestone that has now been matched by Josh Allen.

Allen, now in his seventh season, has etched his name alongside Simpson in franchise history. With a rushing touchdown in Week 10 against the Colts, Allen tied Simpson’s record of 57 rushing touchdowns, a feat Simpson achieved during his nine-year tenure in Buffalo.

Allen’s achievement comes in just 103 games, an impressive mark given his position on the field. Few quarterbacks have reached such a milestone. For comparison, Tom Brady—widely regarded as one of the best QBs in NFL history—recorded just 28 rushing touchdowns throughout his career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Allen now inches closer to another Bills legend, Thurman Thomas, who holds the franchise record for rushing touchdowns with 65. Thomas, a cornerstone of the Bills’ glory years, set the mark over two decades ago, but Allen is just eight scores away from overtaking him.

Advertisement

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills stiff arms Odafe Oweh #99 of the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Advertisement

Allen gets closer to another milestone

Beyond team records, Allen is climbing the league’s all-time list for quarterback rushing touchdowns. With 57 scores, he sits second behind Cam Newton, who holds the NFL record with 75 rushing touchdowns.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Josh Allen makes something clear to Sean McDermott, Bills after trade deadline

Allen has already surpassed notable quarterbacks like Jalen Hurts, Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, and Dak Prescott in this category, and he only needs to score 18 rushing touchdowns to reached that milestone.

Allen’s stats in history with the Bills

Allen’s contributions to the Bills’ current 7-2 record underscore his value to the team. His career numbers with Buffalo are equally impressive. In 103 games (with just one as a backup), Allen has thrown 184 passing touchdowns against 80 interceptions, completing 2,151 of 3,407 attempts for 24,704 yards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He’s also accounted for 1,203 first downs, solidifying his place as a cornerstone of the franchise. These stats are going to help the team ahead the challenges in the rest of the NFL regular season.