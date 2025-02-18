Stephen Curry delivered one of the greatest moments in basketball history, says Warriors’ Steve Kerr

Stephen Curry continues to showcase his legendary skills on the court at the age of 36, securing his legacy as one of the NBA’s greatest players. Steve Kerr, who has spent years coaching Steph both with the Golden State Warriors and Team USA, emphasized a particular moment that places the guard among the sport’s immortals.

In the Court of Gold docuseries, which chronicles Team USA’s journey to the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Kerr and other members of the team reflect on unforgettable moments. The coach highlighted a pivotal play during the final against France, a moment that solidified Curry’s iconic status.

With the game nearing its conclusion and the score tight, Steph drained a crucial three-pointer that gave the United States a commanding lead, effectively sealing their victory and sparking wild celebrations. “When it went in, the reaction of the crowd, of our bench, of France’s team—it was one of the greatest moments in basketball history,” Kerr remarked.

On that day, Curry was the key player for Team USA, putting his stamp on the game with a clutch performance. The Golden State Warriors guard played 30 minutes, scoring 24 points—all of which came from beyond the arc—leading Team USA to its fifth consecutive gold medal and earning Curry his first Olympic gold.

Stephen Curry of Team USA reacts after a three point basket during the Men’s Gold Medal game against Team France.

Curry reflects on that moment

In the same docuseries, Stephen Curry shared his thoughts on the significance of that three-pointer and what it meant to him. “I was like, ‘Damn, that’s a pretty difficult shot—that was pretty cool.’ But when I saw Melo (Carmelo Anthony) and his reaction when he jumped onto the court, and I kind of saw the whole world, how crazy they went—that’s when I realized how special of a moment that was,” the guard said.

“It was a dream come true, obviously, some storybook-type stuff to have it end that way,” he added. “To have one on that set, that stage… I got a cool picture that I have that I’ll put up in my house somewhere. You kind of got an essence of the entire arena, and me just in my own world doing it and celebrating the moment—so it’s cool.”

Curry’s ‘Night Night’ celebration

One of the most memorable images from that game was Curry’s iconic “Night Night” celebration after hitting that three-pointer. He mimicked his trademark gesture, running across the court with his hands to his face, pretending to be asleep. Curry explained the thought process behind this signature move.

“You gotta make sure,” Stephen explained. “The worst thing that could happen is you pull the ‘Night Night’ out and there’s too much time on the clock, and the other team comes back. So… you just have a feeling when you know it’s over, and it’s time to put the kids to sleep.”

