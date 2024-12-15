Where to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Pittsburgh Steelers in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Trending topics:
NFL

Philadelphia Eagles take on Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 15 clash of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans across the country can find here complete game information, including kickoff times and streaming options, to ensure they don’t miss a moment of the action.

T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireT.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers

By Leonardo Herrera

Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers will face against each other in a Week 15 showdown of the 2024 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

[Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Pittsburgh Steelers online in the USA on Fubo]

Sunday’s NFL showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles promises to be one of the weekend’s most compelling matchups. The Steelers, sitting at 10-3, are riding a two-game win streak and aiming for their third straight victory.

However, they’ll face a formidable challenge in the Eagles, who boast an 11-2 record and are on a scorching nine-game win streak. Philadelphia will be eyeing a 10th consecutive victory, but Pittsburgh’s strong form ensures this battle of top teams will be anything but predictable.

When will the Philadelphia Eagles vs Pittsburgh Steelers match be played?

Philadelphia Eagles face Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15 of the 2024 NFL regular season on Sunday, December 15. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 PM (ET).

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Philadelphia Eagles vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Pittsburgh Steelers in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers will be available for live streaming on Fubo. Fans can also catch the game on FOX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

