Jerry Jeudy's contract at Browns: How much does he make per hour, day, week, month, and year?

Jerry Jeudy has recently joined the Cleveland Browns and has already secured a huge contract with the team. The AFC North franchise has extended a new deal to the wide receiver, outlining the details of his earnings under this arrangement.

A few days ago, the Denver Broncos decided to part ways with one of their main stars. Jerry Jeudy, who was selected in 2020 with the 15th overall pick, was traded to the Browns in one of the most shocking moves this offseason.

The Browns were looking for a top wideout to create a remarkable duo alongside Amari Cooper. Now, the team has secured the former Alabama player for three more years, offering him a surprising new deal that has shocked everyone.

Jerry Jeudy’s salary at the Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson will have a new target available for him in the 2024 NFL season. The Browns decided to acquire Jerry jeudy from the Broncos after the wideout was not able to live up to the expectations in Colorado.

For many fans, the trade was a bargain. Jeudy was seen as one of the best wide receivers of his class, but the problems of the Broncos with their quarterbacks prevented him from showcasing his skills during his tenure in Denver.

While the trade itself was relatively inexpensive for the Browns (a 5th-rounder and a 6th-rounder), the real negotiation took place with the player. Despite Jerry Jeudy having a year remaining on his rookie contract, Cleveland has chosen to significantly enhance his deal

The Browns have announced that Jerry Jeudy has inked a three-year, $58 million contract extension with them. His initial contract with the Broncos was valued at up to $15.19 million, making this a significant upgrade for him.

How much does Jerry Jeudy make a week?

With this new deal, Jerry Jeudy’s money average per year is $19.33 million. If we break it down on a monthly basis, the wide receiver makes $1.61 million a month. That would make it $402,777 a week; $57,539 a day; $2,397 an hour; $39.95 a minute; or $0.66 a second.