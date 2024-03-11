The Denver Broncos took a big swing and failed. They traded for Russell Wilson, which made plenty of sense at the time, and then signed him to a huge contract extension without watching him suit up for them.

Fast forward to today, and that has proven to be one of the worst transactions in league history. They got rid of him just two years after acquiring him, and they’ll now absorb the largest cap hit in NFL history.

Considering that, and how that he’s looking to get his career back from the ground with the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL insider Mike Florio believes this could get even worse for the Broncos.

The Russell Wilson Trade Could Be The Worst Of All Time

“Denver’s decision to acquire — and to pay — quarterback Russell Wilson ranks among the worst NFL trades of all time. It still can get worse,” wrote Florio. “Unlike most bad trades of the past, this one has a potential third act that entails Wilson turning his career around in Pittsburgh, while the Broncos pay him $37.8 million to do so.”

Florio argues that there’s a legitimate chance that Wilson will be able to turn back the clock and get back to his winning ways under Mike Tomlin’s tutelage, all while the Broncos pay him close to $40 million:

“What a mess it would be for the Broncos if/when Wilson plays like he once did. If he performs at a high level, like he used to in Seattle. If the Steelers win enough games to get to the playoffs, and if they get their first playoff win since 2017,” added Florio. “Throw in the $37.8 million they’ll pay him to play for the Steelers, and Broncos fans everywhere will be throwing up if/when he turns it around.”

In hindsight, it’s easy to judge the Broncos’ front office, but that seemed like a good move at the time. Perhaps, in the future, they won’t jump the gun to sign anyone to an extension.