Even though they have yet to play a single snap together, Broncos' WR Courtland Sutton already knows that they can achieve something special with Russell Wilson behind center.

Just when everybody thought they'd missed on Aaron Rodgers, the Denver Broncos shocked the NFL world by pulling the trigger on Russell Wilson. Apparently, he was their number 1 target all along.

Wilson was poised to be traded despite Pete Carroll's constant denials. He wasn't comfortable with a team that showed little-to-no ability to protect him and the Seahawks were due for a rebuild anyway.

Now, Wilson's arrival at Mile High will only make an already entertaining AFC West even better. Moreover, his Broncos teammates, such as Courtland Sutton, are already ecstatic about the chance to play with the Super Bowl champion.

NFL News: Courtland Sutton Raves About Russell Wilson's Arrival

“We’re so excited,” Sutton told NFL Network. “Our room, an offense, team, we’ve had a lot of guys come in and contribute and every step that we’ve had, it’s been appreciated. But to be able to have Russ come in and, having the success that he’s had, having the knowledge that he has, for us as young guys, all the young talent that we have, that’s what we need. We need that guy that’s gonna come in and be, you know, him, who he is, what he already brings to the table. We’re excited.”

“We haven’t been able to handle the [AFC] West as we should and as we would like to,” Sutton added. “Getting Russ is definitely going to put us in that spot that we want to be in. It’s on us to go out there and put that work together. All these things sound really good, on paper. But it’s on us to go put this work in, all the way from now to the beginning of the season to be able to put ourselves in that spot to be able to say we are the best in the west. It’s not just gonna be something that’s given to us because we picked up Russ. It’s on us, all of us, to put that work together and take it to that next level, max out that potential.”

The Broncos were a good QB away from being a legit Super Bowl contender. And even though they'll have to battle with the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, they finally have a top-tier gunslinger behind center for the first time since Peyton Manning.