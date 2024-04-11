Nick Chubb suffered a tough knee injury last season, and now the Cleveland Browns have decided what to do with the talented running back.

The 2023 NFL season was a nightmare for Nick Chubb. The running back suffered a severe knee injury last year, casting doubt on his future. Now, the Cleveland Browns have made their final decision regarding the talented player.

Nick Chubb has arguably been the best player for the Browns in recent years. The former Georgia player was drafted into the league in 2018 as the 35th overall pick and has consistently exceeded all expectations placed on him since then.

Unfortunately, 2023 was likely the worst year for him. In Week 2, Chubb suffered a gruesome knee injury from a hit by Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Pittsburgh Steelers, putting his entire career in jeopardy.

Report: Browns have decided to rework Nick Chubb’s contract

Chubb was sidelined last year as he underwent multiple surgeries to address his knee injury. While reports indicated he would be ready for the upcoming season, uncertainty loomed over whether he could fully regain his peak performance.

Amidst these uncertainties, rumors circulated that the Browns were considering parting ways with Nick Chubb. Nevertheless, it appears they are willing to give him another opportunity despite his challenging recovery from injury.

According to NFL Media, the Cleveland Browns have agreed with Nick Chubb to rework his contract for 2024. The running back is lowering his base salary to $11.775 million, but he could earn it back through incentives.

With this decision, Chubb secures a roster spot for the upcoming campaign. However, coming off his knee injury, there’s uncertainty regarding how he will perform and whether he’ll be able to regain his previous level.

When does Nick Chubb’s contract expire?

The outlook doesn’t appear promising for Nick Chubb. Despite renegotiating his contract and securing a spot with the Browns for the upcoming season, 2025 will present huge challenges for him.

Nick Chubb is poised to become an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the 2024 season. It will be crucial for him to demonstrate that he’s fully recovered from his injury and remains an elite player, whether to secure a new contract with the Browns or explore opportunities with other teams.