During the 2023 NFL season, Joe Flacco went from sitting on his couch at home to signing a contract with the Cleveland Browns after a shoulder injury sidelined starting quarterback, Deshaun Watson. A remarkable story.

Flacco led the Browns to the playoffs where they were eliminated in the Wild Card round by CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans. However, his outstanding performances earned him the NFL Comeback of the Year award.

Now, as a free agent, several NFL teams have shown interest in Joe Flacco, who has already signed a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts. The veteran will serve as a mentor to Anthony Richardson and, if the young University of Florida graduate continues to struggle with injuries, Flacco will be the starter.

Joe Flacco was shocked with Cleveland Browns

Although Joe Flacco is excited to have the opportunity to continue playing at 39 years old, the veteran had this answer when asked if he was surprised by the Cleveland Browns not giving him another call. “A little bit.”

Nevertheless, Flacco admitted in his introductory press conference that he is ready to compete for the starting job at Indianapolis. “It was obviously a little bit different than last offseason, when I didn’t get any calls at all. But even this offseason, I wasn’t really sure how it was going to go. It wasn’t like I played a ton of games last year or anything like that, but definitely grateful for Indy to reach out and have this as an opportunity.”

Who will be the starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts?

Following Gardner Minshew’s departure to the Raiders, Anthony Richardson will be the starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts if he remains healthy. However, according to Flacco’s words, head coach Shane Steichen assured him of an open competition.

Furthermore, within that process, the idea is for Flacco to share all his experience with Anthony Richardson so that he can become a star in the NFL.

“I’ve kind of been in this role for a handful of years now. It’s just about being in the room with him and a lot of conversations naturally come up when you spend so much time together in a row. It’s just kind of I think being able to bring the experience and being able to help him simplify things and go out there and play fast and use his skillset the way he wants to.”