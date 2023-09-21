During the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers match, Minkah Fitzpatrick was involved in a very unfortunate situation. The safety provoked a season-ending injury on Nick Chubb, and the defensive player has finally opened up on the matter.

The last game of Week 2 was a complete disaster for the Browns. Besides being defeated by the Steelers, Cleveland has a more relevant loss, as Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury due to an unfortunate hit by Minkah Fitzpatrick.

In the play, the Steelers’ safety made contact with Nick Chubb’s left leg, particularly the lower part, causing the rest of the running back’s body to lurch forward. Unfortunately, Chubb’s knee became trapped in the process, resulting in a severe injury that has prematurely ended his 2023 NFL season.

Minkah Fitzpatrick talks about Nick Chubb’s season-ending injury

No player wishes to inflict an injury, let alone one that ends a season. Regrettably, Minkah Fitzpatrick found himself in such a situation during the match against the Browns, leading to Nick Chubb’s absence for the remainder of the season.

“It’s very unfortunate. It’s a tough, tough injury,” Fitzpatrick said, via ESPN. “Unfortunately, part of the game that we play. I know there’s people that (thought I) had ill will behind the tackle. It’s not the case whatsoever. I’m a guy that’s a competitor who’s going to go out there and play the game. I’m chippy. I’m edgy, of course, but I’m not a dirty player. I’m not going to sit here and defend my character. I know the type of player I am. Chubb knows the type of player I am. I’ve played against him a bunch in the past. Five years, two times a year. I love competing against him. He brings the best out of me, and I bring the best out of him.”

During the play, Chubb was rushing towards the Steelers endzone when he found Fitzpatrick. The safety did go low while attempting the tackle, but of course there was no intention of hurting the running back.

“No chance that I would ever try to purposefully injure somebody. Unfortunate event,” he said. “We play a physical game. People get hurt, and you know, people sit behind a screen and tell me how I shoulda done it or what they would have done and they’ve never played the game. It’s a fast game. Things happen.”

When will Nick Chubb return from his knee injury?

The Browns said that Chubb will be out for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season, but have not revealed if he will be ready to start the next campaign.