Kareem Hunt vs. Jerome Ford: Who will be the Browns' starting running back?

Nick Chubb’s season-ending injury made the Cleveland Browns re-sign Kareem Hunt. Now, fans are wondering who will be the starting running back: him or Jerome Ford?

In Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season, the Browns suffered two loses. They were defeated by the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the most relevant matter was a tough knee injury that Nick Chubb suffered during the game.

The Browns confirmed afterwards that Chubb would miss the rest of the season, losing probably the best offensive player they have. For that reason, they needed to sign another running back, and Kareem Hunt was the best option available for them.

Browns’ head coach reveals who will be the team’s starting running back

Losing Nick Chubb has been very tough for the Browns. The running back suffered a season-ending injury during the game against the Steelers, and even his participation in the upcoming campaign is in jeopardy.

During the rest of the match, Cleveland utilized Jerome Ford as RB1. However, they have since re-signed Kareem Hunt to a 1-year, $4 million deal to bolster their running back depth.

With Hunt’s arrival, fans began to wonder who would be the team’s starting running back. HC Kevin Stefanski has clarified those doubts by stating that Jerome Ford will be the lead back for the remainder of the season.

Re-signing Hunt was a surprising move by the Browns. Earlier this year, they chose not to retain the former Chiefs player because they believed his speed was “slipping.” However, in their search for a backup running back, it appears they have reconsidered that assessment.

When was Kareem Hunt drafted?

With the 86th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Kareem Hunt, former Toledo player.