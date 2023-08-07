The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face a tough challenge this year. The team will have to use a new starting quarterback for the 2023 NFL season, and it seems like they have already selected who’s going to lead the offense between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask.

At the end of the 2022 campaign, the Bucs received some really tough news. Tom Brady announced his retirement from football, leaving Tampa Bay without a starting quarterback for the upcoming season.

Reports indicate Tampa Bay attempted to lure Tom Brady into another season, yet the seven-time Super Bowl champion declined further play. Consequently, they acquired Baker Mayfield in the offseason, pitting him against Kyle Trask for the starting role.

Buccaneers choose between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask for the starting QB job

The time has come for the Buccaneers to start a new era. Tom Brady’s retirement brought a lot of doubts to Tampa Bay, but the team’s front office acted quickly to try to replace the legendary player with another quarterback.

Last year, Kyle Trask was Brady’s backup, but the club wanted a quarterback with more experience to face the 2023 season. That’s why they signed Baker Mayfield, who played for the Panthers and Rams last campaign.

During the training camps, there was no clear winner between Mayfield and Trask for the starting job. However, now the team has selected who will lead the offense, at least in the first game of the preseason.

According to Buccaneers’ Insider JC Allen, Baker Mayfield will start in Week 1 of the preseason against the Pittsburgh Steelers. For Week 2 against the New York Jets, Tampa Bay is set to give Kyle Trask an opportunity.

Reports suggest that Mayfield is set to assume the starting role for the 2023 season. Nonetheless, these upcoming games carry significant weight for the team’s staff, requiring him to meet expectations and outperform Trask in the competition.