NFL News: Bucs HC sends Baker Mayfield a clear message about Mike Evans after ugly loss

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ resounding 26-7 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season prompted head coach Todd Bowles to talk about the performance of wide receiver Mike Evans and indirectly mention the role of quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The Bucs missed their chance to go 3-0 in the season opener, but the Broncos gave them a reality check. The result shows there is room for improvement, especially on offense.

“We’ve got to get Mike Evans more involved,” Bowles said of the wide receiver’s offensive participation. The criticism could be an indirect questioning of Mayfield’s level in the game against the Broncos, where one of the passes was intended to connect with the former Texas A&M Aggies football player but was intercepted.

In a stat provided by NFL Insider Greg Auman, Evans has 15 targets in three games, which is a 38% drop from his receptions last season. He has had at least 100 targets every year of his career. Clearly, the connection between the two Bucs standouts hasn’t been very solid in the early season.

Mike Evans, wide receiver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield’s stats vs Denver Broncos

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 25 passes of 33 attempts for 163 yards, an interception and a touchdown, his team’s lone of a meager output that saved the Denver Broncos from an 0-3 start to the season.

What’s next for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

The Buccaneers are in second place in the NFC South with a 2-1 record and are looking to get back to winning ways to keep their playoff hopes alive. These are their next games.

