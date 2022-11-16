'Retirement' is a word that has been around Tom Brady lately, but he doesn't seem to be doing it soon. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has given a massive hint on his career's future and it is definitely a big surprise.

It has been a bizarre season for Tom Brady. He decided to quit football in the beginning of the year, but a few weeks later he changed his mind and announced his un-retirement to return for at least one more season.

As time goes by, it it logical to think that the 45-year-old will be retiring soon, but he doesn't like that idea. Now, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has talked about what is going to be his next step with a huge surprise for his fans.

Buccaneers' Tom Brady wants to try football outside the United States

Tom Brady's career in the NFL has been very successful, so now he wants another challenge. The Buccaneers quarterback has given a massive hint about what he is going to do next.

During his Let's go podcast on Monday, Tom Brady talked about his next step. For everybody's surprise, he wants to play in another league as he has a 4-0 record when playing outside the United States.

"I'm hoping I can get to go to play in the CFL at some point and really see what I can make of myself up there," Brady said. "Because things have gone pretty well outside the country."

If Brady decided to go to Canada, it will definitely be a big surprise for everybody. He has said he wants another Super Bowl ring, but the NFL is very competitive and the 45-year-old could use the CFL as the best way to retire peacefully.