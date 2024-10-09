C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans just lost a key piece on offense after a great start in the 2024 NFL season.

The Houston Texans look like a Super Bowl contender after an impressive 4-1 start. Just a few days ago, C.J. Stroud confirmed why he is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL with another clutch performance to beat the Buffalo Bills.

Right now, the Texans already have a two-game lead in the AFC South and they don’t seem to have competition in that division as the Colts, Jaguars and Titans are clearly struggling.

As a consequence, Stroud and DeMeco Ryans aim higher. The Houston Texans want to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, but, injuries might derail those hopes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who’s injured with Texans?

The Houston Texans officially placed Nico Collins on injured reserve because of a severe hamstring. This means that the star wide receiver will be out for the upcoming games against the Patriots, Packers, Colts and Jets.

So far, Collins was the best receiver in the NFL with 567 yards and three touchdowns. Furthermore, in an impressive stat, Nico leads the league with eight plays of more than 20 yards.

Advertisement

see also NFL makes final decision about Tua Tagovailoa's career with Miami Dolphins

Who will replace Nico Collins with Texans?

Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell are definitely big names to cover the load during Collins’ absence. However, in order to fill that void on the depth chart, names like Robert Woods and Xavier Hutchinson will need to step up.