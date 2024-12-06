Trending topics:
NFL News: CeeDee Lamb confirms his injury status with Cowboys for game against Bengals

CeeDee Lamb has officially addressed his injury concerns, giving fans a clear update ahead of the highly anticipated matchup between the Cowboys and Bengals. Here's everything you need to know about his status and what it means for Monday's showdown.

CeeDee Lamb wide receiver of the Dallas Cowboys
© Sam Hodde/Getty ImagesCeeDee Lamb wide receiver of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

A few weeks ago, CeeDee Lamb admitted that he’s been playing banged up for most of the season with the Dallas Cowboys. However, the star wide receiver hasn’t given up on the chance to make a Super Bowl run.

The Cowboys have been depleted all year with injuries which have sidelined players like Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence and Zack Martin. Yet, they’re still alive.

That’s why, in one of the biggest stories in the NFL, America’s Team road of survival continues on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals. There’s a crucial injury update about Lamb.

Will CeeDee Lamb play for Cowboys vs Bengals?

CeeDee Lamb missed practice on Thursday because of a shoulder injury, but, when asked by reporters about his situation, the wide receiver confirmed he will play against the Bengals.

“I still have the shoulder injury which I’ve dealing with for about four or five weeks now. It comes with the territory. It’s about being a baller. Going out there and sacrificing. Putting yourself out there for your guys. That’s what I’m doing. As far as Monday goes, I’ll be fine by then.”

