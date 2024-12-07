Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo's successor? Bayern Munich executive draws bold comparison with German star

Cristiano Ronaldo will turn 40 in just two months, while Lionel Messi, at 37, is also approaching the final stages of his illustrious career. As both icons begin to fade from the spotlight, soccer fans and analysts alike are eagerly debating who will rise to take their place. Among the potential successors is a young talent from Bayern Munich.

Jamal Musiala delivered a standout performance in Bayern’s 4-2 victory over Heidenheim on Bundesliga Matchday 13, scoring twice. His performance not only captured the attention of fans but also earned high praise from Bayern Munich’s executive director, Max Eberl, who boldly compared Musiala to the two soccer giants.

“I think of Messi at Barcelona and Ronaldo at Real Madrid—those were players who could decide games single-handedly. Jamal can do that too. We know that,” Eberl said, underscoring the club’s belief in Musiala’s ability to become one of soccer’s biggest stars.

Eberl also highlighted the support Musiala receives from Bayern Munich’s collective setup, which is crucial to his development. “He benefits from being in a team that plays to his strengths, with many top-tier players around him. And he has the ability to score goals, which is invaluable,” he added. “Of course, we’re lucky to have Harry Kane, who can do the same, but with him currently injured, Jamal has stepped up. His quality is unbelievable. We all know how good he is.”

Coach also places confidence in Musiala

Bayern Munich head coach, Vincent Kompany, was also asked about Jamal Musiala’s growing importance to the team. Drawing on the legacy of soccer icons, he remarked, “Wasn’t Real Madrid dependent on Ronaldo? Wasn’t Barcelona dependent on Messi?” He agreed with Max Eberl’s comparison, underscoring the massive potential Musiala holds in Bayern’s future.

However, Kompany made an important distinction when comparing Musiala to the two legends. “Those two players have won countless Ballon d’Ors. Jamal hasn’t achieved that yet, but we will do everything we can to help him reach that level,” he clarified, emphasizing the club’s commitment to nurturing Musiala’s growth.

Musiala’s impressive career

At just 21 years old, Jamal Musiala has already cemented his place among the elite of world soccer. He made his official debut for Bayern Munich at the age of 17 in 2020, quickly becoming a key player for the team. To date, Musiala has scored 55 goals in 182 appearances for the club.

His rapid rise saw Musiala become the youngest player to feature in a major tournament for the German national team at UEFA Euro 2021. Since then, Musiala has been a fixture for Germany, representing his country at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and Euro 2024.

Recently, FIFA nominated him as one of the attacking players for the 2024 Dream Team at The Best Awards, further cementing his status as one of soccer’s brightest talents. With his continued development and drive, Musiala has all the tools to follow in the footsteps of Messi and Ronaldo. Whether he will fulfill this potential remains to be seen, but the future certainly looks bright for the young German star.