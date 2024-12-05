Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys suddenly have hope in their quest to reach the playoffs after two consecutive wins over the Commanders and Giants. Even Micah Parsons said there’s a chance to make a Super Bowl run.

However, the truth is injuries are a massive problem to overcome in this league. Throughout the year, the list of names for Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys has been just outstanding.

Dak Prescott, Brandin Cooks, DeMarcus Lawrence, DaRon Bland, Jake Ferguson, Trevon Diggs and also Parsons have missed time at some point. Now, they’ve just lost one of the best players in the NFL.

Who got hurt on Dallas Cowboys?

Zack Martin is out for the rest of the season as the star player needs surgery on his right ankle. In a crucial moment for the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed the terrible news.

“I think you just have to take a step back and deal with one thing at a time. That’s frankly the conversation that Zack and I had. The focus is really about the surgery and what’s next. I think those are all questions that I’m sure that will be asked or will be thought about. In my conversations with him, his focus is on getting the surgery and trying to do the best he can with this ankle because obviously this is, I think, the third surgery that he’ll have on that ankle.”

