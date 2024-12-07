Pep's Manchester City face surprising setback: Can they still win the Premier League?

In the past three seasons, Manchester City had accumulated over 29 points by the 13th matchweek of the Premier League. This season, however, Pep Guardiola’s side has only 23 points at the same stage. After suffering four consecutive defeats for the first time in his managerial career, Guardiola’s team now appears to be out of contention for the Premier League title. One of the key factors behind City’s struggles is their one-dimensional attack.

Erling Haaland leads the Premier League’s scoring chart with 13 goals, but his nearest three teammates have yet to reach five goals apiece. Manchester City’s offensive success appears heavily reliant on Haaland’s clinical finishing, as he remains the only forward consistently making a significant impact.

Last season, Phil Foden contributed 19 goals, providing vital support to Haaland, who netted 27 times. However, this season tells a different story, with Foden yet to open his account. Haaland is carrying the weight of City’s attack alone, raising concerns about the team’s overdependence on the Norwegian striker.

While Manchester City’s offensive struggles are well-documented, their defensive issues have been even more pronounced. Pep Guardiola’s system relies heavily on a dominant central defensive midfielder to organize the backline and control the tempo of play. Unfortunately for City, their first-choice option, Rodri Hernández, is sidelined for the season due to a significant injury. With Mateo Kovačić and John Stones also unavailable because of injuries, City has been forced to rely on Ilkay Gündoğan for the role. However, Gündoğan, despite his quality, is not a natural defensive midfielder and has yet to make a significant impact in the position.

Pep Guardiola of Manchester City

Is Manchester City Still a Top Contender for the Premier League Title?

Manchester City’s chances of winning the Premier League title are not as strong as they were at the start of the season. Liverpool currently leads the race, sitting eight points ahead of City and seven points clear of their closest challengers, Chelsea and Arsenal. While 23 matchweeks remain, City’s performance has shown little improvement compared to the other title contenders.

Chelsea has made significant strides, particularly in defensive transitions, where Moisés Caicedo has been a standout performer. Offensively, the team has found its rhythm with Nicolás Jackson in excellent form, supported by the dynamic contributions of Christopher Nkunku, Cole Palmer, and Noni Madueke.

Meanwhile, Arsenal remains firmly in contention, boosted by a standout defensive unit. William Saliba has arguably been the Premier League’s best center-back, anchoring a solid backline alongside Jakub Kiwior and Jurrien Timber. Offensively, Bukayo Saka has been the Gunners’ most influential player, leading the team as its top scorer alongside Kai Havertz’s contributions.

Liverpool has emerged as the top contender for the Premier League title, with their dominant midfield play serving as the base for both defense and attack. Ryan Gravenberch has been particularly impressive in the defensive midfield role, with Trent Alexander-Arnold providing additional support, often stepping up as a midfielder in attack. What sets Liverpool apart from their rivals is the versatility and balance of their offense. Unlike other top teams, they don’t rely on a fixed center forward. Instead, the role shifts fluidly throughout the match, with Luis Díaz, Cody Gakpo, and Darwin Núñez all rotating in the central attacking position, offering different dynamics in attack.

Pep’s refusal to adapt his style puts Champions League qualification in risk

An effective offensive playstyle relies on a central defensive midfielder with exceptional vision, precise ball control, defensive dominance, and the physical stamina to cover expansive ground. Rodri Hernández’s absence has collapsed Manchester City’s system, as few players in the world possess his unique skill set. Without the ability to adapt their game plan, City risks missing out on the Champions League, with Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa just two points behind in the race for European qualifications.

When your game plan centers around a player like the Spaniard, and he is unavailable, it becomes crucial to adjust your tactics to leverage the strengths of the players you have. The key is not to force your players into a rigid system, but to adapt your strategy to maximize their potential.