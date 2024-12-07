AC Milan legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals the team he would have loved to play for

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s professional soccer career began in 1999 with Sweden’s Malmö FF and spanned over two decades, concluding in 2023 during his second stint with AC Milan, where he capped his career by winning a league title.

Over 24 years, Ibrahimovic played for some of the world’s most prestigious clubs, including Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, LA Galaxy, and AC Milan. However, the Swedish icon recently admitted there’s one European giant he would have loved to represent but never had the chance to.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Zlatan revealed his admiration for German soccer and expressed a desire to play for Bayern Munich, Germany’s most successful club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The soccer in Germany is extraordinary. I have a lot of respect for German soccer and their national team,” Ibrahimovic said. “I love the stadiums they have; they’re always full,” he added.

Advertisement

Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan controls the ball against Philipp Lahm of Bayern Munich. (IMAGO / Cordon Press/Miguelez Sports)

Advertisement

Ibrahimovic and his admiration for Bayern Munich

“Playing for a club like Bayern Munich wouldn’t have been bad at all—their history, their players… For me, Bayern is one of the five biggest clubs in the world,” Ibrahimovic admitted.

Advertisement

see also Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero names the greatest soccer player in history

“They wouldn’t have been able to buy me,” he joked. “But honestly, there was never an opportunity. It would’ve been interesting, but destiny had other plans for me,” he concluded.

The one title Zlatan never won: The Champions League

Despite never winning the UEFA Champions League, Ibrahimovic’s trophy cabinet is filled with accolades. He secured five Serie A titles (three with Inter Milan, two with AC Milan), 12 trophies with PSG, in the Netherlands he won three trophies with Ajax, five titles with Barcelona, and four more with Manchester United.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Additionally, Zlatan ranks 14th on the all-time list of soccer’s greatest goal scorers and sixth among players who competed during the 21st century.