Trending topics:
nba

NBA News: Jayson Tatum reveals which former Celtics champion is his source of motivation to success

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum revealed which former Boston champion serves as his source of motivation for achieving greatness.

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics celebrates during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers
© Adam Glanzman/Getty ImagesJayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics celebrates during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers

By Gianni Taina

After falling just short in the 2022-2023 season with an Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Miami Heat, the Boston Celtics, led by Jayson Tatum, redeemed themselves in the following season, capturing the championship against the Dallas Mavericks.

Following the team’s remarkable title run, Tatum has cemented his place in the conversation of all-time great Celtics, standing alongside legends like Larry Bird, among others.

In a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston, Tatum shared that Bird is his inspiration in his pursuit of continued success on the court. “The thing that fuels me is like Larry Bird’s the best player ever to wear a Celtic uniform,” Tatum said.

Advertisement

And, you know, that’s the guy that… whether it’s averaging 30 that one season or scoring 60 points in a game—tying his record—just being in the same conversation with him in terms of records and achievements is what pushes me,” Tatum continued. “You should always strive to be the best. He’s the greatest Celtic of all time. Even if I fall a little short of that, you still had a hell of a career.”

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics celebrate with the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy. Elsa/Getty Images

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics celebrate with the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy. Elsa/Getty Images

Advertisement

Tatum claims he knew when Boston would win the title

In an interview with The Boston Globe, Tatum reflected on the moment he felt the Celtics were destined to win the title. “People always ask me, ‘When did you guys know you were going to win a championship?’” Tatum shared. “When Minnesota beat Denver, that’s when I knew. I felt like Denver was the only team that really matched up well against us. I thought we were going to face them in the Finals, and it was going to be a battle.”

NBA News: Jayson Tatum’s Celtics teammate gets real about agreeing a contract extension

see also

NBA News: Jayson Tatum’s Celtics teammate gets real about agreeing a contract extension

Tatum added, “Winning a championship is incredibly tough. I’m really proud of what we accomplished. Coming into the next season, we can’t just say we’ll do it again—that would be naive. So much has to go right. Our mindset isn’t ‘let’s win the championship again.’ It’s ‘let’s start from scratch, improve every day, and not skip any steps.’”

Advertisement

Tatum on Jaylen Brown’s NBA Finals MVP

When the Celtics won the championship against the Mavericks, many expected Tatum to take home the Finals MVP award. However, the honor went to his teammate, Jaylen Brown.

Tatum has been nothing but supportive of Brown’s MVP recognition. Despite missing out on the award himself, Tatum praised Brown for his critical role in securing the title.

Advertisement
NBA News: Celtics player gets real on Jayson Tatum’s playing time, Jaylen Brown\&#039;s snub at the Olympics

see also

NBA News: Celtics player gets real on Jayson Tatum’s playing time, Jaylen Brown"s snub at the Olympics

Via Jared Greenberg (per ClutchPoints on X, formerly Twitter), Tatum said, “It just wasn’t my time… Steph Curry has four rings but only one Finals MVP. Isiah Thomas, Larry Bird didn’t win Finals MVP every time either… I was genuinely happy for [Jaylen Brown]… I know my time will come, and I’ll win a Finals MVP one day.”

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Where to watch Chivas vs Monterrey live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024
Soccer

Where to watch Chivas vs Monterrey live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

USMNT star Sergiño Dest has one big regret about his time with Lionel Messi at Barcelona
Soccer

USMNT star Sergiño Dest has one big regret about his time with Lionel Messi at Barcelona

Where to watch Arizona vs Utah live for free in the USA: 2024 College Football
College Football

Where to watch Arizona vs Utah live for free in the USA: 2024 College Football

NFL issues fine to Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers key player for controversial action
NFL

NFL issues fine to Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers key player for controversial action

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo