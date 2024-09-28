Trending topics:
Where to watch Pachuca vs Cruz Azul live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Pachuca receive Cruz Azul in the Matchday 10 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Here's everything you need to know about the game, the kickoff time and where to watch on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Pachuca will face off against Cruz Azul in the Matchday 10 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Fans in the USA can tune in to catch all the action, with detailed kickoff times and broadcast options available. For those looking to stream the game, multiple platforms will provide coverage, ensuring viewers don’t miss a second of the excitement.

[Watch Pachuca vs Cruz Azul online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Cruz Azul and Pachuca are set to clash in a high-stakes Liga MX matchup. Cruz Azul, currently sitting atop the standings with 22 points, are looking to extend their lead after Tigres, their closest competition, dropped points in a draw against Leon. For Los Cementeros, this is a prime opportunity to solidify their position.

On the other side, Pachuca find themselves in a precarious position, sitting in 13th place, just four points clear of the relegation zone. A win would give them much-needed momentum and help distance themselves from the bottom of the table. With the pressure mounting, Pachuca will be determined to secure a vital victory and move further from the danger zone.

When will the Pachuca vs Cruz Azul match be played?

Pachuca face Cruz Azul for the Liga MX Apertura 2024 Matchday 10 this Saturday, September 28th. The action is set to kick off at 9:05 PM (ET).

Pachuca vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:05 PM
CT: 8:05 PM
MT: 7:05 PM
PT: 6:05 PM

How to watch Pachuca vs Cruz Azul in the USA

Catch the Liga MX Apertura 2024 clash between Pachuca and Cruz Azul live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial, or tune in for comprehensive coverage on ViX, TUDN USA, and Univision.

