Jim Harbaugh has recently arrived in Los Angeles and is already preparing the roster for the upcoming 2024 NFL season. The head coach has now addressed Austin Ekeler’s situation and his potential continuity with the Chargers.

The Los Angeles Chargers are desperate for a massive change this year. Even though they have an amazing roster, the team has struggled to compete in recent years, mostly due to its coaching staff.

A few weeks ago, the club announced the arrival of Jim Harbaugh, one of the most sought-after coaches in football. He is prepared to bring some joy to the Chargers and help them compete in the AFC West.

Jim Harbaugh gets real on the continuity of Austin Ekeler

The Chargers have finally found the elite head coach they have been looking for years. it was not easy to bring Jim Harbaugh back to the NFL, but a lucrative contract convinced him to return.

Of course, money was not the sole factor that lured Harbaugh to sign with the Chargers. Fortunately for the team, they have a highly competitive roster, and it seems that all these players need is some guidance from a top coach to succeed.

One of those playmakers is Austin Ekeler. The running back has been a remarkable asset for the Chargers, but now his future is uncertain as he’s set to become a free agent soon.

During the 2023 season, there were rumors that the Chargers wanted to part ways with Ekeler. He even experienced a loss of workload during the campaign. However, Jim Harbaugh doesn’t want him to go anywhere.

“If things go well, it’s going to be because of guys like Austin Ekeler and the players,” Harbaugh told AP. “I like Austin Ekeler. We’re going to have a huge emphasis on the run game, and we gotta block better up front. He’s a tremendous back and we’d love to have him on the team next year. But yeah, [if] things go well, it’s kind of because of all the players. If it goes bad, it’s because I’m a bad manager, I’m a bad coach.”

As for Ekeler, he has a lot of doubts about the free agency market. On his own podcast, the player shared that he doesn’t know what to expect from it, but that he would like to land in a team that recognizes his value.

Even though he’s set to become a free agent, it seems like Harbaugh will do everything to bring him back to LA for the 2024 season. However, Ekeler wants a lucrative deal, but unfortunately, several running backs have struggled recently with this matter.

Is Austin Ekeler still a top running back?

Austin Ekeler, 29, has been a remarkable player for the Chargers in recent years. Despite a “less-than-stellar” year, he registered 1,064 scrimmage yards, marking his third consecutive season surpassing the 1,000-yard mark.

Unfortunately, running backs are currently facing a tough situation. Teams are hesitant to offer them lucrative deals, with top names such as Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard, and of course Ekeler, hitting the free agency market this offseason.