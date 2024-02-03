Jim Harbaugh has a big warning for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs

Jim Harbaugh is ready for the biggest challenge of his career as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. It will be massive task considering Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have dominated the AFC West during the last eight years.

Though the Atlanta Falcons had a lot of interest in the former quarterback, the Chargers held a second interview with Harbaugh and didn’t let him leave the building. He is the chosen one to develop a future star like Justin Herbert.

Jim Harbaugh arrives to Los Angeles after a historic national championship in college football with Michigan. That’s why his new target is to win a Super Bowl. Eleven years ago, the head coach came very close with the San Francisco 49ers when he lost the big game against his brother John and the Ravens.

As a result of the move, the AFC West is stacked with tremendous coaches like Harbaugh, Andy Reid and Sean Payton.

Jim Harbaugh promises multiple championships for the Chargers

During his introductory press conference as head coach of the Chargers, Jim Harbaugh guaranteed this new era for the franchise should deliver a Super Bowl. A huge warning for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

“One thing I know is Los Angeles, Southern California, they respect talent, effort and winning. It needs to be multiple championships. Talk about somebody getting me fired up. Let’s go. Justin Herbert walks upon you. Ok. This is awesome.”

How long is the contract of Jim Harbaugh with the Chargers?

Jim Harbaugh signed a five-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. According to many reports, the extraordinary head coach will get approximately $16 million per season.