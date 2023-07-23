The NFL is set to face a very tough situation. Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers recently organized a meeting with the league’s top running backs to discuss their salary problems, and the list of attendees has now been revealed.

Running backs are facing significant challenges. Players like Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard, and Josh Jacobs couldn’t secure long-term deals with their teams. While playing under the franchise tag is not the ideal option for them, it remains the only way they will get paid this year.

The running backs’ situation has raised significant concern across the league. As a result, some of the best players at the position have come together to discuss their salary problems, striving to find a solution to address their demands.

Austin Ekeler organizes a meeting with NFL’s top running backs to discuss salary problems

This year has undoubtedly been arduous for running backs. Despite their vital role in their clubs, players are not receiving the deals they desire, and they have reached a breaking point with this treatment.

After the 2023 NFL franchise tag deadline, during which Barkley, Pollard, and Jacobs didn’t secure long-term deals, running backs decided to take a proactive step forward and have a meeting to find a solution to end this situation.

Austin Ekeler, who requested a trade earlier this year, organized a zoom meeting with the league’s top running backs. Here’s the list of players who attended the reunion to discuss their salary problems:

After the meeting, Nick Chubb revealed what they discussed. “We’re kind of handcuffed with the situation,” the Browns player said, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “We’re the only position that our production hurts us the most. If we go out there and run 2,000 yards with so many carries, the next year they’re going to say, you’re probably worn down. It’s tough. … It hurts us at the end of the day.”