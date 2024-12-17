Both players spent some time together with the Green Bay Packers. During his final years at Lambeau Field, Aaron Rodgers shared the roster with Jordan Love. Because of this, the current New York Jets quarterback, one of the best in the NFL, reflected on the similarities between the two signal-callers.

The current star of the Jets made a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show and stated that he and the talented Packers player share several similarities. “He went through some stretches where he wasn’t feeling great body-wise,” Rodgers started.

“He had the ridiculous injury first week I believe, and then he had some other groin (injury). So him, like me, and like me when I was younger, we are able to do things moving not just in the pocket but out of the pocket to extend the plays. He’s so good at that,” highlighted Rodgers about Love.

“Taking out that ability, and then messing with your legs a little bit, you can see some of those balls that don’t end up exactly where he wants it, and I know how that feels like.”

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and head coach Matt LaFleur discuss a play during overtime as quarterback Jordan Love (10) listens in during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

After Rodgers‘ departure to New York, Jordan Love took on the role of starting quarterback for the Packers, having a great season. Currently, Green Bay is in the hunt with Detroit and Minnesota for the NFC North title.

Jordan Love expressed satisfaction after the victory in Seattle

Week 15 of the NFL presented a significant challenge for the Packers, as their visit to Seattle was expected to be a high-risk matchup. Thanks to the talent displayed by Jordan Love throughout the game, Matt LaFleur’s team managed to pull off a tough win, coming out victorious against the Seahawks.

Once the victory was secured, it was the quarterback himself who made it clear what this game meant for his team: “I think the guys did a good job communicating in the huddle and getting out and staying locked in with the snap count… But to that point, too, I think Packers fans did a great job showing out for this game, it was packed out with a lot of Packer fans which definitely helps [the noise factor] out.”

Additionally, he thanked the support of the fans: “[Hearing ‘Go Pack Go’ chants] was awesome, that’s something that I don’t think anybody will ever forget you know? Definitely, you know, the game started off loud but, you know, even from the get-go just seeing all those Packers fans there was awesome. And then obviously to have those ‘Go Pack Go’ chants run through the stadium was a great feeling.”

Edgerrin Cooper #56 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates with teammates after an interception against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter of the game at Lumen Field on December 15, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

What’s left for the Packers as the season ends?

With the main goal of claiming the NFC North title, currently held by the Lions and Vikings, the Packers still have three games ahead, in which they must win if they hope to take control of their division.

The first of these games will be next Monday, December 23, when LaFleur’s team hosts the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field. Later, they will face the Vikings in the penultimate week, on Sunday, December 29, in Minnesota.

The final game will be against the Bears at the start of 2025, also at home in Wisconsin.