Where to watch Memphis vs West Virginia live in the USA: 2024 College Football

Memphis and West Virginia are set to clash during the 2024 Frisco Bowl. Here’s all the key information you need to catch this highly anticipated matchup live.

Garrett Greene during the West Virginia University<br /> Mountaineers
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireGarrett Greene during the West Virginia University<br /> Mountaineers

By Leonardo Herrera

Memphis and West Virginia will face off in what will be the Frisco Bowl. Fans across the United States can find key details here, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming information, ensuring they don’t miss a moment of this iconic matchup.

[Watch Memphis vs West Virginia online in the US on Fubo]

The Memphis Tigers head into the Frisco Bowl as 4.5-point favorites against the West Virginia Mountaineers, with the total over/under set at 58.5 points. Memphis are riding high after a strong 34-24 win over Tulane, showcasing a balanced performance on both sides of the ball to close out their regular season.

West Virginia, on the other hand, is looking to bounce back from a crushing 52-15 defeat against Texas Tech. The Mountaineers struggled to find their footing in that matchup, raising questions about their ability to regroup in time for the bowl game.

When will the Memphis vs West Virginia match be played?

Memphis take on West Virginia this Tuesday, December 17th, in the highly anticipated Frisco Bowl. The game will kick off at 9:00 PM (ET).

Memphis vs West Virginia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Memphis vs West Virginia in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Memphis and West Virginia live on Fubo. Alternatively, you can tune in to ESPN.

