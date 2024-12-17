NFL News: Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald provides encouraging injury update on QB Geno Smith

The Seattle Seahawks‘ loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season was not only a tough loss on the scoreboard but also brought a significant blow with Geno Smith’s injury. Despite the concerns from fans, head coach Mike Macdonald remained optimistic when asked about his quarterback’s condition on Monday, though he refrained from providing specific details.

“Structurally, it’s all there,” said Macdonald. “A lot of positive, optimistic signs coming out of the tests. Geno’s a beast, man. He’s in here working out in the morning, working through it. I know he’s still feeling it. But this guy’s tough as nails…hopefully we’ll see him practice throughout the week. Optimistic that he’ll be ready for the game.”

Geno Smith suffered the injury in the third quarter and was not able to help his team beat the Packers. A blow to his leg while he was in the air was the cause of his injury. However, the words of head coach Mike Macdonald were encouraging because Smith is vital in the Seahawks’ scheme. Losing him for an extended period would pose a serious challenge to their NFL playoff hopes.

Before the injury, Geno Smith had been performing efficiently, completing 15 of 19 passes for 149 yards. He was orchestrating the game, showcasing his impressive command of the offense.

Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald reacts during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Atlanta Falcons on October 20th, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Could Sam Howell replace Geno Smith in the near future?

Geno has established himself as a reliable quarterback in the NFL, but at 34 years old, fans are beginning to look ahead to his eventual replacement. While Smith remains a crucial part of Mike Macdonald’s offense in the Seahawks’ backfield, the question of who will succeed him looms large. When Smith got injured, 24-year-old Sam Howell stepped in.

Howell’s debut, however, left much to be desired. He completed just 5 of 14 passes for 24 yards, and struggled with decision-making and interception issues, particularly on passes thrown against the Packers. That said, it’s important to remember that Howell has demonstrated flashes of brilliance in previous seasons, showing that he has potential to develop into a starting quarterback.

Whether Howell can eventually replace Geno Smith is up to him. He will need to focus on refining his game under pressure and improving his passing accuracy if he’s to meet the high standard set by his predecessor.

