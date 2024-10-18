Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Chiefs' DC make shocking admission about 49ers QB Brock Purdy

Ahead of their Week 7 matchup in the 2024 NFL season, Steve Spagnuolo, defensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs, has made a shocking admission about San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

Brock Purdy, quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers
© Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesBrock Purdy, quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers

By Fernando Franco Puga

Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season will feature an exciting matchup in California. The Kansas City Chiefs will visit the San Francisco 49ers, and now Chiefs’ defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has made a surprising admission about Brock Purdy ahead of the game.

Two powerhouses will meet midseason at Levi’s Stadium. The Chiefs are considered favorites to win the Super Bowl for a third year in a row, with Patrick Mahomes continuing to build on his already impressive legacy.

On the other side, the 49ers have shown improvement in recent years but still seem to be lacking the dominance that many expect from them. They have a remarkable roster, but success has yet to arrive.

Advertisement

Steve Spagnuolo makes something clear about the 49ers’ Brock Purdy

Week 7 will feel like a rematch of Super Bowl LIV and LVIII. The Chiefs are headed to California to face the 49ers, who are hoping to settle the score after their previous Super Bowl loss to the AFC West team.

NFL News: Christian McCaffrey&#039;s wife shares four-word update on the 49ers running back

see also

NFL News: Christian McCaffrey's wife shares four-word update on the 49ers running back

No surprise, the Chiefs remain the top team in the league. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have formed an unbeatable quarterback-coach duo, capturing three titles together.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the 49ers are also Super Bowl contenders. They recently discovered a hidden gem in Brock Purdy, 2022’s Mr. Irrelevant, who has quickly become one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

Purdy’s skills are evident, and the Chiefs are well aware. Steve Spagnuolo, the team’s defensive coordinator, has praised the former Iowa State standout, making a shocking statement: Purdy may be unstoppable.

Advertisement
Quarterback Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on before a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on August 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Quarterback Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on before a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on August 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“It’s going to start up front and stopping the run, and hopefully, we can get the quarterback not to be in timing like he is because I can’t find a weakness in this quarterback,” Spagnuolo said Thursday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “Every time I put the film on, I’m more and more impressed.”

Advertisement

Will the 49ers give Brock Purdy a contract extension?

The 49ers have not yet offered Brock Purdy a contract extension, though it could be on the horizon. Currently playing under his rookie deal, Purdy is set to earn $3.7 million through 2025, making his contract quite modest for a starting quarterback of his caliber.

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes makes big admission ahead of Super Bowl rematch between Chiefs and 49ers

see also

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes makes big admission ahead of Super Bowl rematch between Chiefs and 49ers

San Francisco is likely to consider an extension after the 2024 season, especially if Purdy continues to perform well. If he maintains his high level of play, he could position himself for a significant pay raise, potentially becoming one of the NFL’s highest-paid quarterbacks.

Advertisement

Survey

Who will win?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

Fernando Franco is an accomplished writer and sports journalist specializing in soccer, NFL, MLB, and MMA. Since joining Bolavip US in 2022, he has significantly broadened his sports journalism repertoire, offering deep insights and coverage. Fernando's writing career began in 2013, and over the years, he has made notable contributions to leading sports media outlets, including Sopitas.com, Diario AS USA, and Goal. His articles are well-regarded for their depth and analytical approach. Fernando earned his degree in Communication from the prestigious Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), equipping him with a robust foundation in media studies.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Argentina legend Gabriel Batistuta picks the greatest player in soccer history
NBA

Argentina legend Gabriel Batistuta picks the greatest player in soccer history

Christian McCaffrey's wife shares four-word update on the 49ers running back
NFL

Christian McCaffrey's wife shares four-word update on the 49ers running back

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr vs Al Shabab in 2024-25 Saudi Pro League?
Soccer

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr vs Al Shabab in 2024-25 Saudi Pro League?

NFL News: Steelers' Russell Wilson gets real on his form amid starting dispute with Justin Fields
NFL

NFL News: Steelers' Russell Wilson gets real on his form amid starting dispute with Justin Fields

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo