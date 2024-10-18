Ahead of their Week 7 matchup in the 2024 NFL season, Steve Spagnuolo, defensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs, has made a shocking admission about San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season will feature an exciting matchup in California. The Kansas City Chiefs will visit the San Francisco 49ers, and now Chiefs’ defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has made a surprising admission about Brock Purdy ahead of the game.

Two powerhouses will meet midseason at Levi’s Stadium. The Chiefs are considered favorites to win the Super Bowl for a third year in a row, with Patrick Mahomes continuing to build on his already impressive legacy.

On the other side, the 49ers have shown improvement in recent years but still seem to be lacking the dominance that many expect from them. They have a remarkable roster, but success has yet to arrive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Steve Spagnuolo makes something clear about the 49ers’ Brock Purdy

Week 7 will feel like a rematch of Super Bowl LIV and LVIII. The Chiefs are headed to California to face the 49ers, who are hoping to settle the score after their previous Super Bowl loss to the AFC West team.

see also NFL News: Christian McCaffrey's wife shares four-word update on the 49ers running back

No surprise, the Chiefs remain the top team in the league. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have formed an unbeatable quarterback-coach duo, capturing three titles together.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the 49ers are also Super Bowl contenders. They recently discovered a hidden gem in Brock Purdy, 2022’s Mr. Irrelevant, who has quickly become one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

Advertisement

Purdy’s skills are evident, and the Chiefs are well aware. Steve Spagnuolo, the team’s defensive coordinator, has praised the former Iowa State standout, making a shocking statement: Purdy may be unstoppable.

Advertisement

Quarterback Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on before a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on August 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“It’s going to start up front and stopping the run, and hopefully, we can get the quarterback not to be in timing like he is because I can’t find a weakness in this quarterback,” Spagnuolo said Thursday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “Every time I put the film on, I’m more and more impressed.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will the 49ers give Brock Purdy a contract extension?

The 49ers have not yet offered Brock Purdy a contract extension, though it could be on the horizon. Currently playing under his rookie deal, Purdy is set to earn $3.7 million through 2025, making his contract quite modest for a starting quarterback of his caliber.

see also NFL News: Patrick Mahomes makes big admission ahead of Super Bowl rematch between Chiefs and 49ers

San Francisco is likely to consider an extension after the 2024 season, especially if Purdy continues to perform well. If he maintains his high level of play, he could position himself for a significant pay raise, potentially becoming one of the NFL’s highest-paid quarterbacks.

Advertisement

SurveyWho will win? Who will win? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE