More than two months after Super Bowl LVIII, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are already thinking about the 2024 NFL season. The reigning champs are obviously the team to watch heading into next year, and many wonder what to expect when they get back to the gridiron.

One of the biggest questions around the team has to do with the WR room, as its production was extremely poor in 2023 despite the ring. Kadarius Toney faced plenty of criticism for his performances last year, but Chiefs general manager Brett Veach believes there’s no one better than him at the position.

“He is probably our most talented wideout now,” Veach said, via ESPN. “It doesn’t do anyone any good unless you stay healthy. But the kid has always worked hard here for us and I know he’s been down there with Pat and I think it’s a matter of him staying healthy and I think if he can do that, he can really do a lot of great things in this offense.“

Toney struggled with injuries, drops and other mistakes in a season where only rookie wideout Rashee Rice seemed to be a reliable target for Mahomes. Veach is still a huge admirer of the 25-year-old, but admits that he needs to be healthy to deliver.

“That’s one of the things — there’s a lot of speculation about KT, but I don’t think we ever stopped believing in him,” Veach added. “I think people around the building like him. It’s the injury bug, hopefully he gets some luck on his side and can stay healthy and can be the player that he was in Florida and the player that we’ve seen in spurts here. [I’m] just hoping he has a good offseason and has a little luck on his side and can stay healthy.”

Chiefs coach Andy Reid also shows belief in Toney

Toney seemed to have his days numbered in Kansas City in the final stretch of last season, as a drop that led to an interception in Week 15 against the Patriots cost him playing time in the remainder of the campaign.

He even contradicted his team’s report that claimed he was injured, but that seeems to be water under the bridge now. Just like Veach, head coach Andy Reid made it clear how highly he thinks of Toney.

“Kadarius is arguably one of the most talented guys we have on the team,” Reid said. “It’s just a matter of staying healthy and being able to stay on the field. I’m expecting him to come back ripping and ready to go. It’s great that he’s down there working with Pat and putting the work in so that’s a positive. We like Kadarius. It’s just a matter of having him on the field.”

Reid and everyone at Arrowhead certainly expect Toney to turn up his level in 2024. Last year, the former first-rounder caught just 27 passes for 169 yards and only one touchdown. Mahomes managed to take Kansas City to yet another championship regardless, but the front office expects he gets more help next time. And Toney could be crucial for that.