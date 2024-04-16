The Kansas City Chiefs gave Patrick Mahomes a solid weapon in Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown, and he can't wait to get to work with him.

Patrick Mahomes explains why Hollywood Brown will take the Chiefs to a different level

As soon as Tyreek Hill left the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL analysts and fans thought they were done. Some even claimed that Patrick Mahomes would finally get exposed.

The Chiefs responded by winning not one but two Super Bowls in a row. And while they haven’t had a legitimate WR1 since Hill was traded, they’re still the team to beat in the league.

That’s why adding Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown to that mix only makes them scarier. With that in mind, Mahomes shared his thoughts on his new weapon, lauding his body of work.

Patrick Mahomes Raves About Marquise Brown

“Hollywood, I think you obviously see the speed,” Mahomes said. “You see the speed instantly. But I think what I like so far is how hard he works. He’s been at all the workouts and the route running, and he wants more, he wants to continue to push himself more and more.”

Mahomes claimed that Brown’s versatility gives Andy Reid’s offense a lot of possibilities. He believes they’re going to unleash his full potential by using him in ways he hasn’t been used before.

Mahomes Says Chiefs Will Use Brown In Different Ways

“I think he’ll have a great role in this offense; the way he’s able to run routes, the way he’s able to stretch the field, I think it’ll be even different than you’ve seen him before because I think we could utilize them in different ways that I think he has been utilized in yet,” Mahomes added.

The Chiefs have proven that they can win in a multitude of ways, even without a dominant wide receiver. So, if he’s able to stay healthy, he could be the X-Factor they’ve craved for the past couple of years.