NFL News: Chiefs HC Andy Reid clarifies plan to rest Patrick Mahomes and teammates in game vs Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs will end their participation in the 2024 NFL regular season with all their goals accomplished, as they have a 15-1 record, securing the top spot in the AFC West and guaranteeing home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. With that in mind, head coach Andy Reid may rest some of the team’s star players, such as star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, for the game against the Denver Broncos.

Quarterback Mahomes hasn’t missed a game for the Chiefs in the current season, so it’s hard to see him out of the starting lineup. However, the 29-year-old star has said that a long rest would make the aches and injuries caused by the high number of demanding games in the season go away. His presence is an unknown for the game against the Broncos.

Reid has experience leading the Chiefs to the playoffs, as his team won the division for the ninth consecutive season. The head coach of the Kansas City franchise is preparing a plan to get his entire roster in top shape for the playoffs, including Mahomes and other key teammates.

Reid’s opinion on resting his best players vs Broncos

“They were able to get some rest, which I thought was important. I’m not recommending that you do that every year so, but down the road, I think we’ll be okay from it because of the rest that we gained here so, and that we also have the bye week coming up where, you know, there’s a chance that guys get a day or two off,” declared Reid about rest Mahomes and other Chiefs‘ stars.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Reid knows that rest is important and that his team will rotate players for Sunday’s game against Denver. While his squad will have a long week of inactivity following the Christmas Day win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Chiefs head coach’s plan is to prioritize the strength and fitness of all of his stars for what comes after the final game of the regular season.

Will Mahomes play against the Broncos?

According to reporter Jay Glazer, Reid made the decision to keep his best players off the field against the Denver Broncos, including Mahomes and those who have been carrying injuries into this part of the season. Still, evaluation is ongoing as Reid wants everyone to get some shooting in before the playoffs.