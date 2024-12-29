NFL News: Chiefs’ Andy Reid and Jimmy Johnson send surprising message to Michael Vick

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick, renowned for his groundbreaking career and dynamic playstyle, has embarked on a new journey as the head coach of Norfolk State football. The announcement has generated excitement across the football world, with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson offering heartfelt messages of encouragement to the former star.

Jimmy Johnson, known for his legendary coaching career, shared some wisdom as Vick steps into his first coaching role. “Recruit. Great players make great coaches,” Johnson emphasized. “And to create the right kind of culture, you need everybody in that organization… how you do that is through interaction with everyone. No one likes to be ignored, especially not by the leader. And you’re the leader now.”

Andy Reid, who coached Vick during his redemption years with the Philadelphia Eagles, took a moment to reflect on their time together while expressing confidence in Vick’s future. “Michael Vick: The new head coach of Norfolk State. Man, is that school lucky to have you,” Reid said. “You’re gonna do a great job. Those kids are fortunate to have you—most of all, to learn from you. You’ll be awesome. All the best going forward, and I’m now a Norfolk fan.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A new chapter for Michael Vick

Although Vick has no prior coaching experience at the high school or college level, his appointment as head coach is a natural progression for someone who has always been viewed as a leader on and off the field. With deep roots in Virginia, where he played high school football at Homer L. Ferguson High School and later starred at Virginia Tech, Vick’s return to his home state marks a full-circle moment in his storied career.

michael-vick

Advertisement

Michael Vick’s transition from NFL star to head coach at Norfolk State carries significant weight, particularly for young athletes looking up to him as a role model.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Chiefs legend offers to cover Kelce's penalty for touchdown celebration against Steelers

From NFL prodigy to inspirational mentor

Vick’s career began with groundbreaking performances at Virginia Tech, where he redefined the quarterback position. Selected first overall in the 2001 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons, Vick became one of the most electrifying players in football history. His four Pro Bowl selections and record-breaking rushing yards for a quarterback solidified his legacy.

Advertisement

However, his career was marred by legal troubles that led to a two-year suspension from professional football. Upon his return, Vick displayed remarkable resilience, earning a starting role with the Eagles and rebuilding his reputation as a player and person. These life experiences uniquely position him to guide Norfolk State’s players not only in football but also in character development and overcoming challenges.

Vick’s journey symbolizes redemption and perseverance, qualities he aims to instill in his players. As Norfolk State’s head coach, he has the chance to shape the next generation of athletes, emphasizing excellence both on and off the field.

Advertisement