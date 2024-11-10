Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had a special message for offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo as the team aims to write more NFL history.

While Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes usually take much of the limelight, both the head coach and quarterback feel that everyone on the Kansas City Chiefs deserves credit for the team’s success in the NFL. Not only the players, but also the assistants—especially offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

Recently, a report from CBS Sports suggested that Reid and Mahomes could lose Nagy in the coaching cycle for the 2025 NFL season as the Chiefs OC could get another opportunity to work as a head coach in the league. In the meantime, Reid made it clear that he really appreciates having both Nagy and Spagnuolo by his side.

“He’s great for me. Invaluable for me, because he’s been a head coach,” Reid said of Nagy, before praising Spagnuolo. “So he understands that and not a lot of people have sat in that seat. Not a lot of assistants have sat in that seat. I’m fortunate to have him and Spags for that matter. They’ve both been head coaches and they just kind of get it.“

Both Spagnuolo and Nagy had head coaching jobs in the NFL. While the former helmed the Rams from 2009 to 2011, the latter took charge of the Chicago Bears from 2018 to 2021. Reid values their experience, explaining how both of them play a key role on the Chiefs’ day-to-day dynamic.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on prior to playing the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

“There’s more to it than just calling plays and drawing up plays. It’s making sure that you’re keeping track of all the players and their lives and everything else on and off the field,” Reid said.

Nagy and Spagnuolo’s history as Reid’s assistants

Before playing a key role on his staff in Kansas City, both Spagnuolo and Nagy worked with Reid on the Philadelphia Eagles. The former served in different roles on the defense during the first eight years of Reid’s tenure (1999-2008), whereas the latter worked on offense during Reid’s last five seasons in Philly (2008-2012).

Nagy immediately followed Reid to Kansas City in 2013, working as quarterbacks coach for three seasons before being promoted to offensive coordinator. After leaving for Chicago from 2018 to 2021, he ended up returning to the Chiefs 2022.

Spagnuolo spent more time away from Reid after leaving Philly in 2006, including his head coaching experience with the Rams. Eventually, and after working with many teams on different positions, Spagnuolo reunited with Reid by becoming the Chiefs DC ahead of the 2019 NFL season. This association proved successful, with Kansas City winning three Super Bowls in five years.

Now, Spagnuolo and Reid are looking to go one step further by chasing the first three-peat in NFL history after winning the last two championships. But Nagy is also an important part of this dynasty.

Offensive Coordinator Matt Nagy of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on prior to Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Reid lets Nagy know how much he appreciates his work at Chiefs

Amid rumors linking Nagy with a possible second chance as a head coach in 2025, Reid let CBS Sports know how much he appreciates the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator.

“He does everything,” Reid said. “He sets up the offense. He coordinates the offense is what he does. And he’s so creative. I knew that when he was a quarterbacks coach, and I saw it when he was a coordinator, and then you saw it in Chicago as their head coach. And then he comes back here, and I want the best out of the guys. So with him you just cut him loose and let him go.“

Recently, Reid credited Nagy for the Chiefs’ ability to convert third downs at the start of the 2024 NFL season: “First of all, Matt (Nagy) does a great job supplying the plays on that and the guys buy in and believe in it. … It starts with Matt and what he’s put together for them.”

Reid needed someone to trust when Eric Bienemy left the Chiefs after five years to work for the Washington Commanders in 2022. Nagy lived up to the expectations, so losing him next year would be bad news for the head coach.